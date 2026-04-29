Liveops Recognized for Delivering Scalable, High-Quality CX Outcomes in an AI-Driven Market

Recognition Reflects Measurable Gains in Resolution Quality, Scalability, and Operational Consistency

What matters is how the work gets done. This recognition reflects our focus on combining flexible talent, structured operations, and AI in a way that actually improves outcomes—not just reduces cost.” — Jim Watson, CEO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in outsourced customer service solutions, has been named a finalist for Outsource Partner of the Year in the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group. The recognition highlights its ability to help enterprise brands improve customer experience outcomes in increasingly complex, AI-influenced environments.

As organizations move beyond traditional outsourcing models, Liveops combines flexible global talent with structured operations and AI-enabled orchestration to deliver consistent, high-quality results at scale with LiveNexus, its AI and orchestration engine.

Recognition For Measurable Customer Service Impact

This recognition reflects a shift in how enterprises evaluate customer experience partners. Beyond cost and capacity, organizations are prioritizing providers that can deliver consistent outcomes, adapt to changing demand, and integrate AI in a way that improves performance rather than adds complexity.

Over the past year, Liveops has expanded its ability to deliver these outcomes through a globally distributed model spanning the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines—paired with a structured learning process, performance management, and orchestration through LiveNexus.

This approach enables clients to scale quickly without sacrificing quality, while maintaining the consistency and control required in enterprise environments.

“Customer experience is being reshaped right now, but many organizations are applying AI on top of workflows that were never designed to scale,” said Jim Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Liveops. “What matters is how the work gets done. This recognition reflects our focus on combining flexible talent, structured operations, and AI in a way that actually improves outcomes—not just reduces cost.”

Results That Reflect a More Scalable, Outcome-Driven Model

Liveops’ finalist recognition was driven by measurable results across cost, scalability, and service performance, including:

- 54% lower costs for a global retailer after transitioning delivery to the Philippines

- 63% lower operating costs for a national logistics leader following a move to 100% Philippines delivery

- Rapid scale from 107 to 1,103 support professionals in just three weeks for a retail program during peak demand

- Reduced transfers for a logistics client from about 15% to under 2%, helping decrease friction and internal rework

- In a high-volume insurance certification support program, outcomes including 34% shorter average handle time than target and 30% fewer abandoned calls than anticipated

These outcomes reflect Liveops’ ability to deliver flexibility without sacrificing quality—an area where traditional staffing models often fall short.

Built for Agility, Quality, and Smarter Orchestration

Liveops’ model is built to handle variability without introducing inconsistency. By combining experienced, brand-aligned agents with structured workflows, governance, and AI-enabled insights, Liveops helps organizations maintain control as they scale.

LiveNexus extends this model by enabling CX leaders to test, validate, and deploy AI within live customer environments, with clear performance metrics and operational guardrails. This approach helps organizations move from experimentation to production in a controlled, outcome-driven way.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible outsourcing model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration platform from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com/livenexus.

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