Liveops Elevates Molly Moore to President & COO to Advance AI-Driven CX Platform Strategy

Liveops Aligns Global Operations, Go-to-Market, and AI Delivery as Enterprise Demand Shifts Toward Outcome-Based Customer Experience

Clients need a partner that can integrate operations, technology, and global delivery into a single, accountable model. Molly has been driving that transformation inside Liveops. ” — Jim Watson, CEO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible outsourced customer experience solutions, has appointed Molly Moore as President and Chief Operating Officer, a move that formalizes and expands her leadership as the company advances its evolution into a technology-enabled customer experience platform.

Moore has served as Chief Operating Officer since April 2025. In her expanded role, she brings together global service delivery strategy, go-to-market execution, and platform innovation under a single operating model, designed to meet growing enterprise demand for scalable, high-quality CX in increasingly complex environments.

Leading the Shift from Capacity to Outcomes

The move comes as Liveops continues evolving beyond traditional outsourcing, advancing a more integrated approach to customer experience that combines flexible global service delivery with AI-driven orchestration through LiveNexus.

Over the past year, the company has expanded enterprise relationships in financial services and healthcare, launched LiveNexus to bring AI into live operations, and continued to strengthen its global delivery footprint, including nearshore expansion in Mexico. These efforts reflect a broader shift in the market: clients are moving away from labor arbitrage toward partners that can deliver measurable outcomes across cost, quality, and customer experience. These efforts reflect a broader shift in the market: clients are moving away from labor arbitrage toward partners that can deliver measurable outcomes across cost, quality, and customer experience.

“The CX market is shifting from capacity to outcomes, and that requires a fundamentally different operating model,” said Jim Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Liveops. “Scale alone is no longer enough. Clients need a partner that can integrate operations, technology, and global delivery into a single, accountable model. Molly has been driving that transformation inside Liveops. This move brings the operating model together in a way few providers can match.”

Turning AI Strategy into Operational Reality

Liveops’ approach is differentiated by its ability to combine brand-specific expertise with flexible global capacity and a growing technology layer that enhances routing, performance management, and real-time insight generation. Through LiveNexus, clients can test, validate, and scale AI in production environments where governance, accuracy, and customer outcomes matter.

“Most organizations are still applying AI to reduce cost on top of workflows that were never designed for it—and that’s not where the value is,” said Moore. “The real opportunity is improving outcomes like resolution, consistency, and trust. That requires rethinking how work gets done across people, technology, and process. That’s what we’re building at Liveops.”

The expanded President & COO role reflects that alignment and positions Liveops’ ability to scale across enterprise clients that require both operational rigor and innovation. This positions Liveops to help brands operationalize AI while maintaining the quality and consistency that enterprise-scale service demands.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible outsourcing model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com/livenexus.

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