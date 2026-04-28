FOLLOW.ART Wins Webby Awards Best Visual Design – Function, Marking a Shift in How Artists & Curators Build Visibility

FOLLOW.ART Wins a Webby Award

Artists and curators are seeking more sustainable and direct ways to build their presence and connect with audiences.” — Diana Novicka, Managing Director, FOLLOW.ART

RIGA, LATVIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Webby Awards , widely recognized as the leading international honor for excellence on the internet, has named FOLLOW.ART as the winner of Best Visual Design – Function. The recognition positions FOLLOW.ART among a new generation of digital solutions responding to long-standing structural challenges in the art world.While artists and curators remain at the core of cultural production, their professional visibility and sustainability have increasingly depended on fragmented tools, inconsistent exposure, and algorithm-driven platforms that often prioritize reach over relevance. As a result, many professionals face limited control over how their work is presented, discovered, and supported, particularly across international contexts.FOLLOW.ART’s recognition at the Webby Awards reflects a growing demand for infrastructure that addresses these gaps more directly, by prioritizing clarity of presentation, professional autonomy, and meaningful connection over performance-based visibility.“This award from the Webby Awards highlights a broader industry shift,” said Diana Novicka, Managing Director of FOLLOW.ART. “Artists and curators are seeking more sustainable and direct ways to build their presence and connect with audiences. FOLLOW.ART responds to that need by creating a digital infrastructure where visibility is intentional, and the support function is built into the system, allowing direct donations.”The FOLLOW.ART Card introduces an alternative model for professional visibility that moves away from dependence on social media ecosystems and towards a more stable, purpose-built environment for showcasing work, building relationships, and enabling direct support. In doing so, it responds to a wider reconsideration of how creative careers are developed and sustained in a digital-first landscape.The Webby Award signals increasing recognition of platforms and digital solutions that combine design excellence with real-world relevance. In the case of FOLLOW.ART, the distinction underscores a shift not only in how digital tools are built, but in how the art world is redefining access, discovery, and long-term professional viability.FOLLOW.ART is a digital infrastructure for curators and artists to centralize their practice, share it seamlessly, build professional and public relationships, and receive direct financial support. To date, the platform has established collaborations with art events, cultural associations, and academic institutions, with a growing community of 2.5K+ members across 100+ countries.

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