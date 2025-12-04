FOLLOW.ART Launches the Nexus Card as the Ultimate Creative-World Holiday Gift

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the holiday season, FOLLOW.ART introduces a new kind of gift for art lovers, cultural supporters, and anyone who wants to meaningfully uplift the people shaping today’s cultural landscape: The Nexus Card, a digital portfolio and professional connector designed for artists and curators. Instead of another art book or seasonal gift that fades quickly, FOLLOW.ART offers something that lasts all year, at a price point under €50.Across gallery openings, art fairs, and exhibition previews, meaningful conversations between visitors, artists, and curators often end with a simple exchange of social handles or a business card that disappears by morning. The Nexus Card transforms these moments into lasting ties. It allows professionals to share a dynamic portfolio, receive direct financial support for their practice, enable virtual studio tours, booking requests, and connect instantly through tap or QR code, all accessible through a phone’s digital wallet.With over 1,000 artists and curators globally already using the Nexus Card, the tool has become a new standard for professional visibility in the arts globally. Numerous institutions & exhibition organisers now display Nexus QR codes alongside artworks, offering visitors an immediate way to connect with and proactively support the creators behind the work. This holiday season, FOLLOW.ART is encouraging the public to give a gift that empowers creatives at a moment when sustainable visibility and direct connection matter more than ever.The Nexus Card reflects FOLLOW.ART’s mission to remove gatekeeping from the art world and build community-driven tools that prioritise fair access, genuine discovery and professional agency. By gifting a Nexus Card, supporters offer creatives a symbolic gesture for Christmas and the New Year: that of a year full of opportunities, connections, and practical support at a time when the cultural sector needs it most.HOW TO SEND A GIFT CARD:Supporters can purchase a Nexus Card gift card directly via this dedicated link for €47,88. The Gift card certificate arrives instantly by email and can be forwarded or printed inside a personal greeting card.HOW TO REGISTER AS A CREATIVE - GIFT RECEIVER:Artists and curators can register and activate an annual gift subscription via this special link here for expanded portfolio features, Support My Practice, and more.About the Nexus CardThe Nexus Card is a digital Wallet-App compatible identity card for artists and curators. It connects to a personalised digital portfolio page and includes features such as Support My Practice (micro-patronage), booking requests, project showcases, and instant connection at events through tap or QR code.About FOLLOW.ARTFOLLOW.ART is a community-driven platform empowering curators and artists with tools for professional presentation, visibility, and collaboration that are free from algorithms and traditional gatekeeping. Developed by Art Fairs Service — a company specialising in building art fairs internationally — FOLLOW.ART was born from direct experience with the challenges art professionals face. Its ecosystem includes the Nexus Card, the Connectory (a global directory), and dedicated support features shaping a more open, sustainable art world.

