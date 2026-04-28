Assistant Professor Dineshkumar Rajendran Advances XR Education and Game-Based Learning Research

Dineshkumar

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dineshkumar Rajendran , based in Norfolk, Virginia, is a Teaching Assistant Professor of Game Design and Development at Old Dominion University. He is emerging as a newcomer in the area of game-based learning and immersive education technologies. With over 14 years of global experience in the USA, Vietnam, China and India, his recent scholarly and research successes demonstrate his interest in the integration of gaming and learning.Recently, Dineshkumar has submitted his Ph.D. dissertation on game-based learning, which is a significant scholarly accomplishment that supports his study on the application of games to improve student engagement and performance. His work is a peer-reviewed article in a journal with a Q2 SCIE index, where he explored the application of artificial intelligence in assessing learning by making the game-based learning more interactive and effective.Dineshkumar has created and instructed a number of game development courses at Old Dominion University, where he educates over 150 students in industry tools such as Unity and Unreal Engine. His pedagogy is based on practical learning, and this has resulted in more than 50 mobile games developed by students that are found in the Google Play Store and over 100 students in gaming and multimedia employment.Although a teacher, Dineshkumar has been engaged in innovation, including a voice-based navigation system, patented to assist the visually impaired, and multiple international design registrations in the field of virtual reality technologies. A second indication of his skills in moving between the academic world of research and the industry needs is his collaboration with HCL Technologies in augmented and virtual reality applications.He is a co-author of a virtual reality in education book as well. His contribution to new areas like quantum machine learning is also indicative of a multidisciplinary research approach. Meanwhile, he is also working on building up his own games and learning materials, allowing more interactive learning materials to become available.With the ever-growing application of immersive technologies in institutions, the contribution of Dineshkumar places him at the center of changing the way education is being delivered using game design and interactive systems.

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