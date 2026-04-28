Beyond 1,000 Orders: The Scenario-Driven Path to Commercialization for EXEED × AiMOGA Robotics

EXEED AiMOGA

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the theme “Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth”, the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference was held in Wuhu, Anhui. At the event, EXEED, together with AiMOGA, showcased a full portfolio of robotics products, including the humanoid robot Mornine, intelligent police robots, medical assistance robots, and quadruped robots. The companies also signed agreements for 1,000 intelligent police robots and completed the delivery of 110 units. In addition, EXEED × AiMOGA announced talent development partnerships with 100 universities and unveiled a new strategic vision along with a robot leasing platform, demonstrating a complete pathway from technology R&D and scenario validation to large-scale industrial deployment.Scaling Up: From Automotive Intelligence to Robotics IndustrializationAs a premium new energy technology automotive brand deeply rooted in cutting-edge innovation, EXEED’s core advantage in developing robotics lies in the strong technological commonality between robots and intelligent vehicles at the foundational level, including perception, planning, and control. In this sense, intelligent vehicles are essentially mobile robots.EXEED focuses on three key priorities. First, advancing robot reliability, cost efficiency, and full lifecycle performance to a level suitable for large-scale application. Second, continuously refining products across more than 100 real-world scenarios in over 50 countries. Third, achieving the delivery of 110 AiMOGA intelligent police robots and securing orders for 1,000 units at this event. This milestone marks AiMOGA’s full entry into a new stage of scaled commercialization.Signing and Delivery: 1,000 Units Signed, 110 Units Delivered as Intelligent Police Robots Enter Scaled DeploymentAt the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference, the signing ceremony for 1,000 Intelligent Police Robots and the concentrated delivery of 110 units stood out as one of the key highlights. A partner representative from Vietnam shared the cooperation journey with AiMOGA, from initial contact to official signing, and stated that both sides will jointly establish a robotics experience center and an intelligent industrial park to expand applications across traffic management, healthcare, education, and other sectors. The milestone of 1,000 units signed and 110 units delivered signals that AiMOGA’s intelligent police robots have moved beyond single-point pilots and scenario demonstrations into a new phase of scaled deployment and systematic operations.At present, AiMOGA intelligent police robots have been deployed across multiple cities and real-world scenarios, including school-zone traffic support, marathons, and urban football leagues. Their functions cover peak-hour traffic guidance, illegal parking detection, non-motorized vehicle violation management, and event traffic support. These deployments effectively supplement frontline policing resources and enhance the efficiency of urban traffic governance.From single-city pilots to multi-city, multi-scenario deployment, and from isolated application trials to thousand-unit agreements, AiMOGA intelligent police robots are rapidly integrating into the daily operations of urban traffic management, emerging as a representative example of embodied intelligence serving public governance. At the same time, AiMOGA has signed strategic cooperation agreements with 100 universities, focusing on robotics R&D, scenario-based applications, talent development, and industry-academia integration, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of the robotics industry.Strategy Release: Scenario-Driven Technology, Ecosystem-Supported CommercializationAt the conference, AiMOGA officially unveiled its new strategic vision, committing to a development path defined by “Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth” — using clearly defined scenarios to guide technology direction, validating product value through real-world applications, and in turn leveraging technological iteration to expand scenarios.Under this strategy, AiMOGA will advance its industrialization in three phases. In the first phase, it will develop affordable robots for children’s companionship scenarios. In the second phase, it will create scenario-based robots for public and enterprise services. In the third phase, it aims to bring robots into the home, positioning them as intelligent assistants in everyday life.To achieve true commercialization, the robotics industry cannot rely on a single product alone, but requires a complete ecosystem. This includes clearly defined application scenarios, multidisciplinary teams with both robotics and domain expertise, robust technological capabilities, a competitive industrial chain, stable sales channels, financial leasing platforms, after-sales service systems, and data collection and feedback centers. Only by connecting the full value chain — from R&D and manufacturing to delivery, operations, services, and data feedback — can robots continuously evolve in real-world environments.To this end, AiMOGA has established 31 innovation application laboratories across six key fields and is building the AiMOGA Academy. Through testing lines, laboratories, internship bases, and related platforms, AiMOGA is committed to cultivating specialized robotics talent and continuously supplying application-oriented professionals to its partners. At the same time, AiMOGA is actively developing a core components industrial park to further strengthen cost efficiency and large-scale manufacturing capabilities.At the conference, AiMOGA also announced the launch of the “AiMOGA Robot Rental Platform.” Through innovative models including leasing, financial services, and operational support, the platform aims to lower adoption barriers and accelerate deployment across a wider range of industries and scenarios.ConclusionFrom the technical showcase at the “AI Night” earlier this year to the signing of 1,000 units, delivery of 110 units, partnerships with 100 universities, and the launch of the leasing platform at the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference, EXEED × AiMOGA is providing its own answer to the industrialization of embodied intelligence through real scenarios, real orders, and real deliveries.Looking ahead, AiMOGA will continue to follow its long-term path of “practical technologies, real-world scenarios, and human assistants.” Leveraging EXEED’s strengths in manufacturing systems, supply chain capabilities, global operations, and intelligent technologies, AiMOGA will continue to build reliable AI assistants and work with global partners to develop a robotics industry ecosystem, bringing embodied intelligence into cities, industries, and everyday life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.