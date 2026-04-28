Barbara Parker Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Parker, MA, LPCC-S, founder of BF Empowerment Center LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how empowering individuals to break barriers, build healthier relationships, and unlock lasting change creates safer communities.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, spotlighting entrepreneurs and leaders who have built impactful brands. It offers a rare inside look at strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from real success stories. Each episode highlights a CEO’s journey and expertise, revealing what drives influence and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode Parker explores how prevention, boundaries, and emotional, physical, and social wellness reduce harm cycles, and how early intervention and relationship education support transformation.Barbara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/barbara-parker63841093

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