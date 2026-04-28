Jim and Jamie Jensen Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Jensen and Jamie Jensen, founders of The Lucky 7 Ranch, appear on Next Level CEO, sharing how regenerative ranching and livestock management drive efficiency, animal health, and sustainability in beef production.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, the Jensen Story explores scaling cattle operations with herd genetics, feed efficiency, and land stewardship to improve profitability and environmental outcomes, showing long-term thinking, animal health, and efficiency drive success.Jim and Jamie Jensen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jim-jamie-jensen

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