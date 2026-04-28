Shirley Kam Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shirley Kam, co-owner of Love & Promise Jewelers, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how intentional design, ethical sourcing, and emotional connection shape meaningful products and long-term brand value.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Kam explores how to build a purpose-driven brand through craftsmanship and sustainability, and breaks down how intentional production, ethical practices, and emotional resonance can drive lasting customer loyalty.Shirley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/shirley-kam63869403

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.