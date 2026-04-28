Lyndsay Undseth and Kenneth Harris Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyndsay Undseth and Kenneth Harris, founders of 30A Painting and Waterproofing, are set to appear on Next Level CEO, where they share how client-first service, relationship-driven growth, and high-quality craftsmanship can support sustainable success in competitive service industries.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting website In their episode, Undseth and Harris explore how prioritizing client satisfaction, trust, and referrals builds long-term business growth, and how maintaining high standards in craftsmanship supports consistent demand across residential and commercial markets.Lyndsay and Kenneth’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/lyndsay-undseth-and-kenneth-harris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.