Jason Bennett Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Bennett, President of the International Brotherhood of American War Veterans and Command Sergeant Major of the American Foreign Legion, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how mission-driven leadership and resilience have shaped his approach to creating life-saving solutions.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In his episode, Bennett explores the importance of transforming challenges into actionable solutions and breaks down how veteran-focused initiatives, structured employment, and strategic innovation can drive societal impact.Jason Bennett’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/jason-bennett

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