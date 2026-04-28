Aaron McNally Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron McNally, President and CEO of Mt. Hood Ductless Heating & Cooling, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how disciplined leadership, workforce development, and community impact shape business success.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, McNally explores how strategic leadership drives team performance, mentorship cultivates talent pipelines, and disciplined systems enhance operational efficiency. He breaks down how integrating innovation with hands-on expertise and community-focused initiatives can create lasting impact.Aaron’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/aaron-mcnally

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