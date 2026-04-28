Roger Lee Ward III Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roger Lee Ward III, founder of Great Day Moving, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how accountability, high standards, and operational discipline drive scalable business growth.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting the website In his episode, Ward explores the importance of creating systems that outlast a single business, focusing on processes that empower thousands of entrepreneurs to achieve financial freedom. He breaks down how accountability, operational discipline, and high standards can enable sustainable growth, reliable service delivery, and lasting impact for future business owners.Ward’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/roger-lee-ward-iii

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