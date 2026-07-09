Chad Burnett and Mike Waugh to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chad Burnett and Mike Waugh, Founder & CEO and Co-Owner & COO of MACS Mobile Gun Care, are set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where they will share insights on mobile firearm care, entrepreneurship, and building an innovative service business.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Burnett and Waugh will discuss how they created a new category of mobile gun care, navigated industry regulations, and built a customer-focused business centered on convenience, quality, and long-term firearm maintenance. They will also share lessons on resilience, faith, and the realities of starting and growing a business.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Chad and Mike's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/chad-burnett-mike-waugh

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