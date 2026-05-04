Hypertherm to Showcase Advanced Plasma Cutting Solutions at Australian Manufacturing Week 2026

Hypertherm Advanced Plasma Cutting Solutions

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a leading US based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will participate in Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2026, taking place from 12–14 May 2026 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.Visitors to the Hypertherm stand will be able to experience a broad portfolio of plasma cutting solutions designed to support manufacturers at every stage of their cutting journey.At AMW 2026, Hypertherm will showcase a wide range of plasma cutting technologies — from handheld cutting and gouging systems to advanced CNC bevel cutting . The event will also mark the first time Hypertherm is showing both collaborative robot (Cobot) plasma cutting and robotic plasma cutting solutions integrated with PowermaxSYNC™ at Australian Manufacturing Week. This first-time AMW appearance of Cobot and robotic plasma solutions will demonstrate how Powermax SYNC can be seamlessly integrated into automated cutting environments, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility, ease of use, and consistent cut quality.Hypertherm’s Australia-based team will be on site throughout the three-day event to engage with visitors and provide expert guidance on the latest cutting challenges and opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with local specialists about how Hypertherm plasma solutions can be integrated into existing operations or scaled to meet future manufacturing requirements.Damian Cann, Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand at Hypertherm, said:“Australian manufacturing continues to evolve, with an increasing focus on automation, flexibility, and efficiency. At Australian Manufacturing Week 2026, we’re excited to demonstrate how our plasma cutting and gouging solutions — from manual systems to CNC, Cobot, and robotic applications — can help manufacturers improve performance while adapting to changing production demands. Our local team looks forward to connecting with customers in Australia and answering their questions about the latest plasma cutting and gouging innovations.”Hypertherm invites attendees to explore its advanced plasma solutions by visiting the stands of its trusted partners and system integrators across the show floor.Hypertherm solutions will be featured at the following locations:• Global Welding Supplies – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 2700 - Weld & Air Solutions Zone• Hare & Forbes – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 1500 - Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment Zone• Freelance Robotics – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 2132 - Manufacturing Solutions Zone• Infinite Robotics – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 2720 - Weld & Air Solutions Zone• Smenco – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 2500 - Weld & Air Solutions Zone• Kraftech – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 1120 - Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment Zone• Protube Engineering – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 1105 - Machine Tools & Ancillary Equipment Zone• Elite Oceania – Halls 2 to 4, Stand 2450 - Robotics & Automation ZoneAbout Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.