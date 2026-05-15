Hypertherm and Premier Partner Leeden Hercules to Spotlight Powermax33XP at METALTECH 2026

Powermax33XP at METALTECH 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will support its premier Malaysian partner, Leeden Hercules , as it participates in METALTECH 2026 from 20–23 May 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.As one of the region’s established manufacturing trade events, METALTECH provides a platform for industry professionals to explore new technologies and practical solutions supporting the ongoing transformation of metalworking operations in Southeast Asia.This year’s exhibition will see the Powermax®33XP air plasma system introduced to the Malaysian market for the first time. Engineered for users who demand clean cut quality, increased cutting capability, and easy portability, the Powermax33XP offers enhanced performance while maintaining the durability and simplicity for which the Powermax range is known. Backed by Hypertherm’s industry leading six year power supply warranty and competitively positioned on cost, the system supports a broad range of repair, maintenance, and light fabrication tasks.“Malaysia’s metal fabrication industry is progressing toward more agile and efficient production models that demand reliable and sustainable options,” said Wagner Turri, Hypertherm Sales Director for Southeast Asia. “Customers are looking for cutting and gouging solutions that can respond to varied workloads, tighter timelines, cost pressures, and EHS drivers, while still delivering consistent and reliable results.”Turri continued, “By pairing Hypertherm’s ongoing product innovation with the local expertise of our partner network, we are focused on helping customers address real operational challenges and stay aligned with evolving industry trends.”Representing the local partner perspective, Peter Cheang, Executive Director of Leeden Hercules, emphasized the importance of customer engagement. “Our priority at METALTECH is to listen,” Cheang said. “Every customer faces different production challenges, and our role is to understand their needs on the ground and recommend cutting solutions that truly fit the way they work, today and in the future.”Attendees are invited to visit Leeden Hercules at Booth 8100 during METALTECH 2026. Throughout the exhibition, Hypertherm and Leeden Hercules teams will be on site to engage with visitors, exchange application‑driven insights, and explore how plasma cutting solutions can be integrated into current operations or scaled to meet evolving production requirements. Visitors may also register their interest for scheduled demonstrations at the Leeden Hercules booth, offering an opportunity to see the Powermax in action and consult directly with local technical experts.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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