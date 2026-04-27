Bill to Boost Ballot Accessibility and Transparency Clears Senate

DENVER, CO – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City, to make ballot language more accessible, transparent, and easy to understand.

“The complex statutory language that appears on ballots is a substantial barrier to the average Coloradan voting on ballot measures,” Benavidez said. “Under this legislation, ballot title language would be more accessible so that more Colorado voters feel empowered to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.”

HB26-1 320 requires ballot titles to be written in plain language that is understood by the widest possible audience. Under this bill, ballot titles would be required to include language that is substantially similar to the statutory language, rather than word-for-word, to make it easier for voters to understand.

This bill also adds language to tax revenue ballot titles to include the effects of tax revenue increases or decreases to better inform voters. By including plain language in the bill title, voters would have a better understanding of the impact of a ballot measure from the beginning.

Colorado has one of the highest voter turnou t rates in the country. HB26-1320 is the latest in a series of bills championed by Colorado Democrats to safeguard and improve Colorado’s election system. This includes HB 26-1084 , which aims to share information with voters about how much proposed ballot measures could impact state finances and essential services, and HB 26-1113 , which makes necessary modifications and updates to Colorado’s election system.