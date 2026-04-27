Legislation to Enact Protections for Meatpackers Passes Senate

DENVER, CO – The Senate today passed legislation to boost protections for meatpackers.

SB26-16 0 , sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, would prohibit a meatpacking employer from deducting the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) from an employee’s pay and would ensure access to restrooms during work hours.

“The JBS workers’ strike in Greeley exposed serious concerns about working conditions in Colorado’s meatpacking industry,” said Rodriguez. “This bill takes action to address those concerns, prioritizing fair pay and workplace safety. It protects workers’ basic right to access the restroom on the job and ensures the cost of equipment that protects workers’ health and safety isn’t taken out of their hard-earned paychecks.”

“Meatpacking is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country with high rates of workplace injury,” said Gonzales. “These hard-working employees provide food for our families and communities and power our economy. This bill is about honoring the bravery of the workers who have come forward about egregious workplace conditions and ensuring that basic standards of dignity and safety are crystal clear in Colorado law.”

Colorado meatpacking facilities have been the center of ongoing concerns and investigations into workplace conditions, as publicized by the recent JBS meatpackers strike . Complaints include denial of restroom access and wage deductions for PPE.

Under federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards, employers must pay for required PPE. This bill would add that same rule into state law, providing certainty for employers and employees regardless of changes at the federal level. Ensuring wages are not deducted for PPE strengthens basic workplace safety protections in state law, supports compliance with current OSHA standards, and helps prevent avoidable workplace injuries.

The bill would also prevent large meatpacking employers with 500 or more employees from unreasonably denying workers access to the restroom during work hours. It would implement a fine of $100 per employee per violation, not to exceed $200 per employee per week.