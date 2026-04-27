Tuesday, April 28, 2026

CANADA, April 27 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block

Parliament Hill

3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, prior to tabling the 2026 Spring Economic Update.

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the tabling of the 2026 Spring Economic Update in the House of Commons.

West Block

Parliament Hill