Prime Minister Carney announces the Canada Strong Fund – Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund

CANADA, April 27 - The world is increasingly dangerous, divided, and uncertain. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy.

At the core of this new strategy are nation-building projects – new ports, mines, and trade and energy corridors that will unlock our vast resources, secure our domestic supply chains, and enable us to sell to new markets across Canada and around the world. As the private sector and international partners invest in these projects, all Canadians should have a stake and the opportunity to benefit.

To that end, today, Prime Minister Carney announced the Canada Strong Fund – Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund. Through an initial federal contribution of $25 billion, the Fund will strategically invest, alongside the private sector, in Canadian projects and companies driving our economic transformation. This includes projects in clean and conventional energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The returns will be reinvested to grow the Canada Strong Fund, strengthening its capacity over time. As the Fund grows, it will direct capital toward investments with the highest potential return for Canada and Canadians.

To ensure Canadians have the option to invest in the growth of our nation and share in the returns, the government will launch a retail investment product. This will give Canadians a direct stake in our nation’s long-term prosperity and help build long-term national wealth. The federal government will consult over the coming months on the specific design of this new instrument. Additional details on the Canada Strong Fund will be outlined in the government’s Spring Economic Update 2026, with further updates to follow in the coming months.

Canadian companies and investors are coming forward to build Canada’s future, and investors from around the world are choosing to invest in that future. The transformative projects and companies they will help build will create a stronger, more independent, and more resilient economy for all Canadians. The Canada Strong Fund takes that one step further, making sure that all Canadians are the beneficiaries of the financial returns that these projects will generate.

Quotes

“Canada’s new government is catalysing a series of nation-building projects in energy, trade, critical minerals, transport, data, and beyond – projects that will make Canada stronger, more resilient, and more independent. Through the Canada Strong Fund, all Canadians will have the opportunity to share directly in these benefits. This is our country, this is your future, and we are building it together.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Canada’s next chapter of growth starts with investing at home. The Canada Strong Fund will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies, creating good-paying jobs, supercharging innovation, and keeping Canada competitive in a rapidly changing world. Importantly, Canadians themselves will have the opportunity to invest in the Fund, giving them a direct stake in our country’s growth and the ability to share in its success. This Fund is a powerful example of how we’re investing today to build tomorrow’s productivity, growth, and shared prosperity.” The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Quick facts

The Government of Canada’s Spring Economic Update 2026 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 will announce the government’s intention to create the Canada Strong Fund as a new arm’s length entity reporting through the Minister of Finance and National Revenue. Further details on the Fund’s mandate, structure, and implementation plan will be provided in the coming months.

The Government of Canada will establish a dedicated Canada Strong Fund transition office to advance a targeted engagement with market participants and regulators, and finalise details of the Fund’s governance, investment mandate, and retail investment product.

The Government will launch a retail investment product allowing individual Canadian investors to participate in Canada’s growth and benefit from its financial returns. Over time, and depending on need, the government will also consider other sources of capital for the Fund, such as unlocking the full value of federal assets.

Through existing entities such as the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Export Development Canada, the Canada Growth Fund, the Business Development Bank of Canada, the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation, Farm Credit Canada, and departmental programs, the government is investing in essential projects and companies to drive Canada’s long-term growth and competitiveness.

Since September 2025, 15 projects have been referred and six transformative strategies are in development by the Major Projects Office across nuclear, LNG, critical minerals – such as nickel, graphite, and tungsten – and transportation infrastructure. Together, these projects represent over $126 billion in investments in our economy.

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