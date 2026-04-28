Innovation Incubator Launches NerdAgent, The Agentic AI Operating System

AgenticAIOS

An Agentic AI Operating System for orchestrating, deploying, and managing autonomous AI agents at scale

NerdAgent is the Agentic AI OS for enterprises and startups. With NerdAgent, teams can simply describe what they need in everyday language and get a production-ready AI agent in minutes.” — Antony Satyadas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Incubator today announced NerdAgent, a state of the art agentic AI operating system that enables enterprises and startups to build, deploy and manage custom AI agents at scale without writing a single line of code. By combining an intuitive low-code interface with enterprise-grade automation and memory capabilities, NerdAgent empowers companies to quickly spin up intelligent virtual agents for personas as diverse as customer support, operations, sales, human resources, document processing and software development life cycle.

“NerdAgent is the Agentic AI OS for enterprises and startups,” said Antony Satyadas, CEO and cofounder of Innovation Incubator group of companies. “Our customers have been struggling with fragmented AI tools and costly engineering bottlenecks. With NerdAgent, teams can simply describe what they need in everyday language and get a production-ready AI agent in minutes. Built on AWS, the platform handles the heavy lifting integrating required data and knowledge sources, managing context memory, and enforcing security guardrails so organizations can focus on solving real problems.”

NerdAgent’s key features include:

Zero-Code Agent Builder: Users define an agent’s role and goals in plain English. NerdAgent automatically configures the workflow, integrating any combination of PDFs, databases or API data sources.

Multi-Model Integration: The platform supports multiple AI LLMs such as OpenAI’s GPT models, Gemini, Claude as well as open source models in a unified interface, allowing teams to select the best model for each task.

Long-Term Memory & Context: Unlike simple chatbots, NerdAgent agents remember past conversations and project histories. A built-in vector knowledge store lets agents retrieve relevant information over time, enabling truly contextual assistance.

One-Click Deployment: Once an agentic AI persona is configured, it can be deployed to your environment of choice with a single click. NerdAgent integrates with GitHub and GitLab and automatically provides infrastructure on AWS, Azure or Google Cloud dramatically accelerating time to production. Initial deployments are in health care and wellness, telecom, real estate and mortgage, human resources and software development life cycle (SDLC).

Enterprise-Grade Guardrails: The system includes robust security features such as PII redaction, policy controls, and audit logging. This ensures agents comply with corporate governance and privacy regulations out of the box.

Since releasing NerdAgent beta earlier this year, Innovation Incubator has been piloting this platform with strategic partners in key industries. Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix, a leading real estate insights and valuation solutions firm, commented on the launch: “We were impressed by how quickly our team was able to build and deploy Agentic AI with NerdAgent. We are now using NerdAgent for a real estate appraisal co-pilot and an agent for analyzing property images in real-time.”

With today’s launch, Innovation Incubator is making NerdAgent available to strategic clients and partners in USA, India and the Middle east, enabling organizations to build, deploy, and scale Agentic AI personas without traditional complexity. Built from the ground up for teams at every stage of their AI journey, NerdAgent provides a cost-effective platform to experiment, operationalize, and scale agentic AI across the enterprise.

About Innovation Incubator Inc

Innovation Incubator is a leading AI platform technology services company and a startup incubator and accelerator. Our deep domain expertise spans telecom, real estate and mortgage, healthcare and wellness, automotive, and social retail. We are an advanced AWS Services Partner, TD Synnex reseller and TM Forum corporate member. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, we also have a presence in FL, GA, KY, MA, NJ, and VA in the USA, as well as in Trivandrum, Kerala, India.

About NerdAgent

NerdAgent is an agentic AI platform developed by Innovation Incubator. Branded as “the modern operating system for AI,” NerdAgent enables businesses to create, deploy and manage intelligent agents without coding. The platform’s zero-code interface, combined with powerful workflow automation and contextual memory, allows organizations to build custom AI-driven assistants for support, finance, healthcare and beyond. NerdAgent is available now; learn more at www.nerdagent.ai.

About PropMix.io LLC

Founded in 2016, PropMix is an AI Native real estate data, insights, and SaaS solutions company delivering value to the whole real estate industry. Trusted by numerous mortgage lenders, credit bureaus, realtors, appraisers, and investors for our high quality of data, accurate insights and simplified solutions. Our solutions are also powering business processes and decision making in many other industries such as insurance and title.

NerdAgent Agentic AI OS

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