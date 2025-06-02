Innovation Incubator Expand Partnership with CDG to Offer Advanced Telecom Data Integration and AI Automation Services

AI Agents working with quality data for CSPs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Incubator, Inc., an AWS advanced service partner, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Communications Data Group, Inc. (CDG) to offer advanced data integration, process refinement, and AI agent and automation services. This collaboration will empower operators to seamlessly modernize their operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS), improve their data integrity, and enhance their CX through AI-driven automation and self-service tools.

“The telecom industry is rapidly evolving toward intent-based AI-powered process transformation,” said Antony Satyadas, CEO of Innovation Incubator. “From data cleanup and BSS/OSS transformation to becoming an AI native CSP, the CDG customer and partner ecosystem is uniquely positioned to utilize our TM Forum aligned assessment, strategy, data cleanup, migration, and AI service offerings.”

Innovation Incubator’s new service offerings, which are designed to minimize disruption and enhance operational performance, include:

- Data management and business process optimization

- Assessment, mobilization, and modernization of data migration methods

- Architecture and CSP software ecosystem integration transformation

- Native AI strategy development and customization for self-service and task automation

“CDG and our clients have already benefited from Innovation Incubator’s expertise in AI-driven transformations,” said Tony Stout, CTO of CDG. “These new service offerings will help operators strategically position themselves to become AI native, while also accelerating their onboarding and innovation journeys.”

This enhanced partnership with CDG underscores Innovation Incubator’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, ensuring telecom providers can harness the latest technologies and methodologies to future-proof their operations.

About Innovation Incubator:

Innovation Incubator Inc. is one of the leading artificial intelligence, immersive experience and platform technology services and startup incubator/ accelerator companies. Our clients/ investments span telecom, real estate and mortgage, health care and wellness, automotive and social retail. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, we also have presence in FL, GA, MA, NJ, VA, NC, CA and CO in the USA, Trivandrum, Kerala in India and in Dubai, UAE.

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

