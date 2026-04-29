IONON AI

MENTECRYPTO announces that autonomous AI agents will use cryptocurrency for seamless native transactions. financial infrastructure now in development in Miami.

AI won’t swipe cards or wait on banks. It will use wallets, rules and instant settlement. Crypto is the native rail for autonomous agents.” — JL Luna, CEO & CTO of MenteCrypto.AI, Founder of IONON.AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IONON , a U.S.-based platform led by JL Luna, leader of Blockchain Kingdom Institute, focused on AI-native financial infrastructure, today announced its vision for a new digital settlement layer: cryptocurrency as operational infrastructure for AI agents.The thesis is direct: autonomous agents were not designed to wait for bank transfers, swipe credit cards or depend on financial systems built for humans. As artificial intelligence evolves into agents capable of executing tasks, payments, exchanges and value flows under verifiable rules, IONON believes blockchain may become one of the most natural layers for programmability, settlement and machine to machine coordination.“The native currency for AI agents will be cryptocurrency,” said JL Luna, CEO and CTO of MenteCrypto .AI, founder of IONON.AI and leader of Blockchain Kingdom Institute in Miami, Florida. “They will not use banks or swipe credit cards. Blockchain is the most native technology for AI.”IONON is developing an architecture for autonomous finance built around three core components: agentic payments, multichain routing and future ready cryptographic security.With agentic payments, users may define an intent such as paying, swapping, moving or rebalancing assets while AI agents execute instructions within preconfigured limits. The architecture is designed with a non-custodial approach, verifiable rules, rate limits, cancellation windows and human approvals for sensitive or higher-value operations.IONON universal router is being designed to reduce fragmentation across chains by optimizing routes based on security, cost, liquidity and availability. The platform also contemplates post-quantum security components, including hybrid signatures and a crypto-agile architecture capable of updating algorithms without relying on disruptive network changes.As part of this vision, IONON is currently in the testing phase of its own blockchain, developed to serve as the base infrastructure for the IONON ecosystem and compatible artificial intelligence agents. This test network is designed to explore agentic payments, programmable rules, technical governance, agent-to-agent coordination and autonomous settlement within an AI-driven economy.“This ecosystem was created for AI agents,” added Luna. “We are not building another app. We are building an infrastructure layer so autonomous agents can operate with rules, wallets and programmable settlement.”IONON is also developing IONON, a token designed as a utility and governance tool within the ecosystem. IONON is intended for functions such as access to network tools, participation in technical governance parameters and use within compatible IONON services, subject to platform development, deployment and availability.IONON, the utility and governance token of the IONON ecosystem, is designed under the ERC-20 standard in its current phase. IONON is currently in its Pre-Seed, Round 1 private sale, available only through private documentation, eligibility processes and applicable compliance procedures.“AI does not need a bank branch. It needs wallets, rules and instant settlement,” JL Luna added. “Today, AI may not buy tickets for you yet. But when it does, that payment will not move like 1999. It will move on programmable infrastructure.”IONON was born from a blockchain journey that began in 2012 under the Moonwalker name and is now part of the MenteCrypto.AI ecosystem, alongside Blockchain Kingdom Institute and SuperSaleAgents.com. Its next development phases include the first execution agent, progressive API/SDK access for developers, multichain integrations, continued testing of its own blockchain and deployment of the universal router.About IONONIONON, part of the MenteCrypto.AI ecosystem led by JL Luna in Miami, Florida, develops AI-native financial infrastructure. Its approach combines agentic payments, verifiable policies, multichain routing, governance tools, its own blockchain in testing and post-quantum-oriented architecture to prepare the digital economy for autonomous agents, businesses and users.For more information, visit ionon.ai or contact press@ionon.aiLegal Notice: IONON offered exclusively through private compliant sales to accredited/eligible investors. This press release is not an offer or solicitation of securities. IONON is utility-only: no equity, debt, dividends, revenue or profit rights. No expectation of financial return. IONON blockchain in testing; features may change.

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