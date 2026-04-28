Public Invited to CTDOT Active Transportation Plan Virtual Open Houses

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct two virtual public open house meetings concerning the Statewide Active Transportation Plan on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

During these sessions, you’ll learn about the plan’s key elements, hear what we’ve learned from communities across Connecticut, and see how that input has shaped the proposed recommendations. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions and share your thoughts directly with the project team. The meeting will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/ATP2026.

“This plan is a crucial step in creating a safer, more accessible transportation network for all Connecticut residents,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Anna Bergeron. “These open houses will provide an opportunity to engage with the public, gather valuable feedback, and work together toward a shared vision of improved mobility. With publication expected later this year, your input at this stage is important in shaping the final recommendations.”

CTDOT’s vision for the plan is to be a trusted partner and collaborator in connecting people to their communities by providing and supporting safe and comfortable walking, biking, and rolling facilities for people of all ages and abilities. The plan will serve as a strategic roadmap to improve sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths, and intersections along state routes, making everyday travel safer, easier, and more connected.

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed project are not anticipated.

Individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID 833 8449 8500 for the May 19 meeting, and Meeting ID 860 3721 1095 for the May 20 meeting. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting the project team at DOT.ActiveTransportationPlan@ct.gov.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted to CTDOT’s YouTube channel at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions throughout the span of the project. Please submit comments and questions to DOT.ActiveTransportationPlan@ct.gov or 860-594-2020. Please reference Project No. 0175-1618PL in the email or voicemail.