Language Proficiency Certification 'Practical Japanese Communication Test Bridge' Expands to 15 Countries

PJC Bridge implementation overview

With a growing number of Japanese language students, Certify Inc. announces the expansion of PJC Bridge exam, measuring CEFR A1–B1 (JLPT N5–N3)

CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certify Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo City, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shigeru Takizawa) announces that the Japanese Language Proficiency Test “Practical Japanese Communication Test Bridge (PJC Bridge)” has expanded its implementation to 15 countries.

“Practical Japanese Communication Test Bridge” (PJC Bridge) is a Japanese language proficiency test for non-native Japanese speakers, measuring Japanese ability equivalent to CEFR A1–B1 (JLPT N5–N3 level).

The test is officially recognized by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan as a qualification certifying A1-level Japanese proficiency required for enrollment in Japanese language education institutions in Japan.

Immigration Services Agency of Japan Website

For those considering enrollment in Japanese language education institutions:

https://www.moj.go.jp/isa/applications/resources/nyuukokukanri07_00159.html

Currently, PJC Bridge is conducted in 15 countries mainly across Asia, with increasing numbers of examinees particularly in China, Nepal, and Pakistan. Expansion to additional regions will continue in response to diverse needs of Japanese language learners.

Test Center Implementation at Japanese Language Education Institutions

PJC Bridge is a CBT (Computer Based Testing) format examination.

Certified Japanese language education institutions can serve as official test centers and conduct exams at flexible dates and times.

This enables expanded access to Japanese language testing opportunities and allows learners to obtain certification required for studying in Japan more flexibly.

Test Results Notification within Approximately One Week

PJC Bridge test results are typically issued within approximately 7–10 days after the test date.

Successful candidates receive an official certification of Japanese language proficiency.

Rapid result notification supports smooth processing of procedures required for studying in Japan.

Benefits for Japanese Language Institutions

Authorized test center for PJC Bridge, institutions gain the following benefits:

・Provision of Japanese language proficiency testing opportunities within their own institution

・Support for obtaining qualifications required for study in Japan

・Flexible test scheduling enabled by CBT format

・Test results delivered in approximately one week

Social background and Future Development

In recent years, the importance of standardized Japanese language proficiency testing has increased alongside the expansion of acceptance of international students and foreign workers in Japan.

PJC Bridge assesses beginner to intermediate Japanese communication ability and responds to the needs of both learners and educational institutions. It also contributes to strengthening the foundation of Japanese language education and supporting smoother study and work environments in Japan.

For Japanese Language Education Institutions

Certify Inc. provides guidance on PJC Bridge test center certification and implementation for Japanese language education institutions.

Information, document requests, and inquiries regarding test center certification are available through the official website:

https://www.sikaku.gr.jp/c/pjc/education-partners/en/

Company Overview

Company Name: Certify Inc.

Business: Development and administration of certification examinations for business skills and competencies; development and sale of exam preparation materials; development and provision of online testing service “Smart Entrance Exam®”

Established: June 2001

Address: Kayabacho Ekimae Building, 2-11-8 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo City, Tokyo

Representative: Representative Director Shigeru Takizawa

URL: https://sikaku.gr.jp/

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