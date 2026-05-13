bajji Launches 'PoteerChat': AI Turning Actions of People with Disabilities into Design with Royalties

A new ecosystem where generative AI is grounded in human expression, and every use returns value to the creator.

TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bajji, Inc., a Tokyo-based technology company whose founding mission — "to use technology to make the world better, even by one millimeter”, today announced the launch

of PoteerChat, an enterprise platform that transforms everyday actions and movements by people with disabilities into brand-ready marketing assets — social posts, ad banners, pitch decks, and more. Built on top of bajji’s existing generative-AI platform Poteer, PoteerChat introduces a new model in which generation and compensation are directly linked: each design produced is traced back to the original creator, and every use converts into royalties paid to that individual.

Why this matters

Generative AI has made content production dramatically faster and cheaper — but it has also deepened an unresolved question: what happens to the humans whose work fuels these models?

PoteerChat was designed from the ground up to answer that question. Instead of training on anonymous, scraped data, the service draws its inspiration from a curated, consented pool of everyday expressions by people with disabilities— walks traced on a map, doodles, photographs, taps, voice, gaze patterns — and pairs them with AI-generated creative assets optimized for

corporate use.

The result is a platform that gives enterprises what they have been asking for — brand-aligned visuals with genuine social significance — while solving two of the industry’s hardest problems:

which data created the value? and how do we return that value to the people who made it possible?

What PoteerChat offers

Generative AI grounded in human expression. Each output is a collaboration between the everyday actions of a person with a disability and bajji’s AI, producing visuals that feel distinctly authored

rather than generically synthesized.

Brand-guideline aware. Companies can specify brand colors, typography, and tone of voice so that generated assets fit seamlessly into their existing visual identity.

Versatile creative output. PoteerChat supports textiles, thumbnails, presentation decks, advertising creative, and more — covering the full range of everyday enterprise design needs.

Royalties that flow back. Every generated asset is permanently linked to the individual whose expression inspired it. Usage translates directly into compensation, giving participants a sustainable income stream tied to real-world demand.

Social-impact dashboard. A built-in dashboard shows companies how much has been returned to participants and visualizes the broader social impact — data that plugs directly into ESG and sustainability reporting.

Pricing

Plan / Price / Monthly generations

Free / free / 5

Starter / $20.00 / 50

Pro / $120.00 / 200

Enterprise / Contact sales / Unlimited

What’s next

As more creators join the platform, the diversity of source data grows — and with it, the range and sophistication of what PoteerChat can generate. Upcoming releases will include Slack and Microsoft

Teams integrations and an expanded template library, with the goal of embedding

PoteerChat directly into the daily creative workflows of modern enterprises.

Service site: https://chat.poteer.life/ja

About bajji, Inc.

Founded in April 2019 and headquartered in Tokyo, bajji, Inc. is a technology company dedicated to “using the power of technology to make the world better, even by 1 millimeter.” The company builds products at the intersection of technology and social good, including:

• AvatarBook - the Trust and Settlement Protocol for Autonomous AI Agents

• Poteer / PoteerChat — a generative-AI platform that turns everyday actions by people with

disabilities into business design, and sends royalties back to them

• Feelyou — an emotion-journaling app for well-being

• capture.x — an app that turns the transition to a decarbonized society into something

personal and actionable

bajji’s work has been recognized by Google Play Best of 2020 (Hidden Gems Grand Prize), the Nikkei Award at the Super DX Summit, the Good Design Award 2022, Nikkei Cross Trend’s “100 Companies

Building the Market of the Future” (2023 edition), and most recently the 2026 Social Products Award for Poteer.

CEO: Noritaka Kobayashi, Ph.D.

Headquarters: Barq SHINSO BLDG 403, 2-1-11 Yanagibashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Capital: ¥102.5 million

Website: https://corp.bajji.life/

Media & partnership inquiries

bajji, Inc.: info@bajji.life

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