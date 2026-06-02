Peer39 Acquires Adloox from Scope3, Unifying Contextual Intelligence, Brand Safety Across Google, Meta, and the Open Web

Peer39

Acquisition brings together Peer39's contextual and brand safety solutions with Adloox MRC-accredited post-bid verification solutions

Peer39's deep commitment and accelerating business is focused on helping global marketers modernize their programmatic investments.” — Scope3 CEO and Cofounder Brian O’Kelley

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peer39 , the environmental truth layer for programmatic advertising that powers campaigns from tens of thousands of advertisers, today announced it has acquired Adloox, the media quality, attention, and ad verification company previously owned by Scope3 The acquisition expands Peer39 customers' abilities to use authenticated signal controls across all major buying platforms, including Meta and Google’s DV360. As advertisers' needs grow with new channels, it's vital that they have access to independent, impression-level controls and transparency.“The most-frequent request from our customers is to unify buying and analytics with impression-level placement controls across all of their platforms of choice," said Peer39 CEO Mario Diez. “Peer39’s customers and platform partners put an incredible amount of trust in us each day to achieve an environmental truth layer across the open internet and CTV. This expands those capabilities at a time when having an authenticated media signal infrastructure for buying, reporting, and future-state agentic workflows is more critical than ever."Peer39's growth is a result of its unified environmental signal framework that brings together contextual, suitability, quality, sentiment, MFA, app trust, and fraud signals, all while supporting activation and reporting.“Peer39's deep commitment to helping global marketers modernize their programmatic investments makes them the right home for Adloox,” said Scope3 CEO and Cofounder Brian O’Kelley. “Suitability will matter more, not less, as agents take on more of the buying decisions in programmatic and beyond – and Peer39 has the focus and distribution to advance it. For Scope3, this allows us to continue building the infrastructure for the agentic advertising future, and we look forward to what’s ahead together. ”“We’ve worked closely with Peer39 since 2021, and we share a belief in transparency, verification, and signal integrity in digital advertising,” said Romain Bellion, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Adloox. “Peer39 built one of the industry’s strongest environmental signal businesses across programmatic and CTV. Adloox's integrations and MRC-accredited measurement capabilities are complementary with Peer39 in ways few companies could combine. Bringing these capabilities together creates a unified authentication solution crucial for all advertisers."Current customers of Peer39 and Adloox will be able to immediately leverage the combined activation, suitability, and reporting suites.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.This story appeared first in Adweek About Peer39Peer39 is the environmental truth layer for programmatic advertising. The company provides authenticated, impression-level signals across CTV, display, video, and programmatic media, helping advertisers, agencies, DSPs, and publishers improve transparency, quality, suitability, and performance. Peer39’s infrastructure powers pre-bid targeting, reporting, and optimization across billions of daily bid requests globally.For more information, visit peer39.com.

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