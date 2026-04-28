Royalton Barracks / Fire Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001938

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026, 10:00 am

BUSINESS: McDonald’s

STREET: 1869 Vermont Route 66

TOWN: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 27, 2026, at approximately 10:00am, a vehicle in the McDonald’s drive through caught fire in the Town of Randolph, VT. The operator was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. Due to the proximity of the vehicle, a small portion of the building caught fire, causing customers and employees to evacuate the restaurant. Numerous fire departments responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries. McDonald’s will be closed until further notice.

Trooper Stacia Geno

Vermont State Police

B Troop - Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802)234-9933

stacia.geno@vermont.gov