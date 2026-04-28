Royalton Barracks / Fire Incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001938
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2026, 10:00 am
BUSINESS: McDonald’s
STREET: 1869 Vermont Route 66
TOWN: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 27, 2026, at approximately 10:00am, a vehicle in the McDonald’s drive through caught fire in the Town of Randolph, VT. The operator was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. Due to the proximity of the vehicle, a small portion of the building caught fire, causing customers and employees to evacuate the restaurant. Numerous fire departments responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reported injuries. McDonald’s will be closed until further notice.
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.