What you need to know about Veteran suicide prevention

There are some misconceptions about suicide and the risk to Veterans. Learn the facts and stay informed.

Suicide is preventable, and knowing the facts can help you take practical steps to protect yourself and the people around you.

There is a lot of misinformation about suicide and mental health. Some of it sounds convincing. Some of it has been repeated for years. But when myths go unchallenged, they can keep Veterans and their supporters from having conversations that matter.

Let’s clear up a few things.

Fact: Asking someone directly about suicide does not increase risk.

If a Veteran you know seems off (maybe they’re pulling away, giving away belongings, or talking about feeling like a burden), it’s OK to ask, “Are you thinking about suicide?”

That question doesn’t plant the idea. Instead, it can open the door to an honest conversation.

VA’s Crisis Conversation Handout offers simple language you can use and practical tips for how to respond. It walks you through what to say, how to listen and what to do next.

You don’t need to be a doctor or an expert to help a Veteran you know. Being present, calm, and willing to listen goes a long way.

Fact: Suicide risk is often connected to or complicated by life stressors, such as relationship problems, financial strain, legal trouble, chronic pain and difficulty sleeping.

A Veteran doesn’t have to be diagnosed with or experiencing a specific mental health condition to be at risk of suicide. Sometimes, a person dealing with an overwhelming rough stretch, like we all do from time to time, is at greater risk.

That’s why early, practical steps matter, like securing lethal means (things people can use to attempt suicide, like firearms or medications), staying connected to others and creating a safety plan for tough moments.

Fact: You don’t have to wait for an emergency to act.

Many Veterans experience warning signs before a crisis. These can include:

Talking about feeling hopeless or like a burden.

Increased anger or mood swings.

Sleeping much more or less than usual.

Withdrawing from friends, family or activities.

Risky behavior.

VA outlines these and others on the Signs of Crisis webpage.

If you notice changes, have a conversation. You might say, “I’ve noticed you’ve been dealing with a lot lately. I care about you. What’s been going on?”

Listening without interrupting or jumping in with solutions helps the person feel heard. You can reflect what you’re hearing: “That sounds exhausting.” “I can see why that would weigh on you.”

You don’t have to fix everything in that moment. Empathy and staying present in the conversation matters.

Fact: VA is there for Veterans and the people who care about them

Remember, the Veterans Crisis Line is the essential resource for Veterans who want someone to talk to. You don’t have to be in immediate crisis, you don’t have to have the exact words for what you’re dealing with and you don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care. It’s available to any Veteran, for any reason.

All they have to do is Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

The Veterans Crisis Line is staffed by compassionate people who listen and help Veterans work through what’s going on, and it’s available for free, 24/7. VA is here when you need us.

Suicide prevention isn’t about having perfect words or expert training. It’s about accurate information, steady conversations and practical steps that protect life. VA is your partner in this work. Together, we can replace myths with facts and take meaningful actions to prevent suicide.