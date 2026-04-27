The Journalist April-May 2026

Our cover feature explores the rise of the fake experts after a journalist's suspicions about one person he was emailing led him to discover AI creations.

Welcome to the April-May 2026 edition of The Journalist.

The latest edition of the Freelance supplement is available here.

Amid the explosion of AI in our work we look at the growth of AI ‘experts’ – commentators and supposed specialists who don’t exist but are sometimes quoted by unsuspecting reporters.

We report on the Government’s attempts to boost local news and Ray Snoddy assesses how much good news this actually brings.

Political journalist Martin Shipton shares his shock awakening one morning when the police mounted a dawn raid on his home.

And as the BBC faces more fears for its future as it prepares to cut one in 10 jobs we look at how the Swiss public voted in favour of their public service broadcaster.

I hope you find lots of food for thought in The Journalist.

Christine Buckley

Editor

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