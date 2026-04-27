Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, pays tribute to Jim McDowell, a defiant editor who faced down enemies of journalism.

Jim McDowell, who has died aged 76 was more than just the former Northern Ireland editor of the Sunday World. He was an institution.

McDowell was one of the most formidable journalists of his generation: stubborn, tenacious and brave. He has been desecribed as larger than life, a euphemism frequently deployed to describe a personality who is difficult to capture in a neat, tabloid headline. No phrase could adequately sum up Big Jim, a nickname he rejoiced in.

His career, which began in the Newsletter, spanned 50 years and was marked by frequent threats from paramilitary groups and criminal gangs, not least those engaged in profit from drugs.

The murder of Martin O'Hagan on 28 September 2001 devastated his colleagues in the Sunday World. Martin O'Hagan had been hired by Jim's predecessor Jim Cambell in 1987. McDowell encouraged his fearless journalism.

I recall meeting Jim in the Morning Star the evening after the murder. I had flown to Belfast from London and was collected at the airport by Kevin Cooper, Belfast photographer and then National Executive Committee (NEC) member.

Over the next few days I witnessed the pain of loss felt by Martin's colleagues and their resilience in publishing that weekend's paper featuring the murder of one of the most courageous journalists ever to grace our profession.

And I witnessed the defiant spirit of Jim McDowell. He was also a tower of strength to Marie and to Martin's three daughters, not just in the difficult days after Martin' murder but throughout his tenure as editor and in his retirement.

Jim never tired of demanding that those who murdered Martin should be brought to justice but it would not do him justice to remember Jim only for his commitment to that vitally important, ongoing campaign.

Throughout the Troubles and beyond, McDowell was forced to face down those who sought to silence journalists and journalism, and was himself the target of a physical attack while walking though Belfast city centre - in the grounds of City Hall.

Kevin Cooper has described Jim as "defiant and outspoken" and the Belfast photographer and union activist has captured Jim's towering personality in many gatherings over the year.

When the NUJ ADM, as it was then known, was held in Belfast, McDowell spoke passionately at an event in the Linen Hall marking the unveiling of a picture of Martin. He made a profound impact on the audience.

Journalist Barry Rowan has described Jim as "hard as nails, someone who fought with and for people."

He was exacting and demanding - of himself and those around him. Without committed and brave journalists, he could not have made such a major impact on the media landscape in Northern Ireland. When his team, or any member of the team, came under attack they had the editor's back. He faced down the enemies of journalism.

Jim stood up to those who sought to silence the Sunday World, including politicians, lawyers and the police but above all those who hid behind political ideologies to justify criminal behaviour.

Jim was a lifelong member of the NUJ and a strong supporter of Belfast and District branch.

On behalf of the NUJ I extend condolences to Jim's wife Lindy, to his daughter Faye and to his sons Jamie and Micah.

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