Trustpoint Introduces TrustView, a Secure Portfolio Dashboard for Relativity Hosting, Processing, and Access Insights

Comprehensive insights help legal ops, case teams, and eDiscovery professionals spot trends, have answers, manage spend, and strengthen governance.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trustpoint today announced TrustView , a centralized dashboard that gives organizations a clear, high-level view of Relativity workspace usage, processing activity, and user access across multiple matters with the ability to drill into matter and workspace details when needed.Managing multiple matters often requires pulling reports from many places to understand hosting footprint, processing volumes, and who has access to sensitive workspaces. TrustView brings these operational insights together in one place so teams can spot changes earlier and move from questions to answers faster."TrustView gives legal teams a portfolio-level view across Relativity matters, unifying hosting, processing, and user access in one secure dashboard with drill-down detail, daily metrics, and reporting for faster decisions and stronger eDiscovery governance." says Chris Gallagher, CEOTrustView key capabilities include:- Cross-matter dashboarding for unified visibility across matters and workspaces- Ability to drill into underlying details to fully understand trend drivers- Trend views over time (6- and 12-month history) to support planning and governance- Role-based client access secured via Azure Active Directory- Exportable reporting in CSV format to support audits, internal reporting, and analysisTrustView is available to Trustpoint clients managing multiple Relativity matters. To request a demo, visit our website or contact your Trustpoint team.ABOUT USTrustpoint is a next-generation Alternative Legal Solutions Provider (ALSP) delivering comprehensive, technology-enabled legal services to corporations, government agencies, and law firms. We partner with in-house legal teams and law firms to optimize legal operations, reduce costs, and improve outcomes across the full spectrum of legal support needs. Our integrated platform combines deep domain expertise with advanced technology and flexible talent solutions to deliver scalable, high-quality results. From e-Discovery and managed document review to legal operations, information governance, contract lifecycle management, compliance, and specialized talent solutions — Trustpoint serves as a true strategic partner, providing everything legal teams need through a single, trusted relationship.

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