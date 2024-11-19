Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,504 in the last 365 days.

Translate.One Rebrands Intertext, Unifying Operations under a Global Brand

Intertext Rebrands as Translate.One

Intertext Rebrands as Translate.One

Translate.One logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a leader in global language services and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the rebranding of Intertext as Translate.One. Following the recent acquisition, this transition underscores Translate.One’s commitment to providing seamless, high-quality language solutions through a unified brand.

This rebranding will enable Intertext’s clients in the Spanish and German markets to fully benefit from Translate.One’s comprehensive suite of language services and advanced technology offerings. As a single global brand, Translate.One aims to enhance operational efficiency and brand consistency while ensuring the same exceptional level of service Intertext clients have come to trust.

“We are excited to introduce Intertext clients to the Translate.One brand,” said Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. “With this unified brand, we are expanding our capabilities and ensuring that our clients receive the full advantage of Translate.One’s technology-driven solutions and customer-focused approach.”

About Translate.One

Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of Trustpoint, one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.  

Effie Salourou
Translate.One
effie.salourou@translate.one
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Translate.One Rebrands Intertext, Unifying Operations under a Global Brand

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more