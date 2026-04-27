USDA issues second supplemental disaster payment to farmers, extends program application deadline to August 12

News

April 27, 2026

News article

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today in Missouri announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is maximizing disaster assistance support for producers by issuing a second Supplemental Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) payment to eligible producers who have approved program applications for losses due to natural disasters in calendar years 2023 and 2024. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has already provided $6.7 billion in SDRP payments to eligible producers. Additionally, USDA is extending the program deadline to give producers and FSA more time to address any program application changes that could impact payments. The original April 30 deadline has been extended to Aug. 12, 2026, for SDRP Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Initial SDRP payments were factored at 35%, but after further analysis, USDA is increasing the payment factor to 70%, meaning producers with approved applications will receive an additional 35% of their calculated SDRP payment. Future SDRP payments will also be made using a 70% payment factor.

“President Trump is the most pro-farmer President of our lifetime, and through his leadership, the Administration is supporting farmers through unprecedented international market access, lowered taxes, and improvements to the farm safety net with the Working Families Tax Cuts. By extending the program deadline and making available this additional payment, we are continuing to put farmers first during this difficult farm economy,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins . “To help secure the economic viability of disaster-impacted farmers, we’re taking deliberate steps to provide stronger, more meaningful financial support for our nation’s agricultural producers.”

Over the past year, the Trump administration and USDA, under the leadership of Secretary Rollins, have supported U.S. farmers and ranchers with over $17.9 billion in supplemental disaster assistance mandated by Congress in the American Relief Act, 2025. To date, USDA has provided over $6.7 billion in SDRP payments, $9.3 billion through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program and nearly $1.9 billion through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program.

Additionally, through recent efforts to provide economic relief as the Trump administration works to open new markets, FSA has made over $10 billion in payments, to date, through the Farmers Bridge Assistance program with more assistance on the way for specialty crop producers. Since 2025, through permanent programs, FSA has provided over $2.0 billion in disaster assistance, $5.3 billion in commodity price support, $3.1 billion in safety net assistance, and $685 million through conservation programs.

All in all, this administration has put Farmers First with over $39.1 billion in economic support needed to recover from market and weather-related financial hardships beyond their control, protect our natural resources and keep their operations moving forward.

SDRP Stage 1

The first stage, announced in July 2025, remains available to producers who received an indemnity under crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) for eligible crop losses due to qualifying 2023 and 2024 natural disaster events.

SDRP Stage 2

Stage 2 of SDRP covers eligible crop, tree, bush and vine losses that were not covered under Stage One program provisions, including non-indemnified (shallow loss), uncovered and quality losses.

Eligibility

Eligible losses must be the result of natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2023 and/or 2024. These disasters include wildfires, hurricanes, floods, derechos, excessive heat, tornadoes, winter storms, freeze (including a polar vortex), smoke exposure, excessive moisture, qualifying drought, and related conditions.

To qualify for drought related losses, the loss must have occurred in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a D2 (severe drought) for eight consecutive weeks, D3 (extreme drought), or greater intensity level during the applicable calendar year.

FSA is establishing block grants with Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, and Massachusetts that cover crop losses; therefore, producers with losses on land physically located in these states are not eligible for SDRP program payments.

More Information

For more information on SDRP, please visit fsa.usda.gov/sdrp .