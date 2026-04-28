PhoenixTeam Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Phoenix Burst

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam today announced that both PhoenixTeam and Phoenix Burst, its generative AI platform, have achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, marking an important step in the company’s continued focus on security, trust, and enterprise readiness. This milestone reflects PhoenixTeam’s commitment to building AI solutions that organizations can adopt with confidence.

For mortgage lenders, servicers, financial institutions, and federal housing stakeholders, trust is not optional. As AI becomes more embedded in compliance, operations, and technology workflows, organizations need solutions that help teams move faster without compromising the standards required in regulated environments. Phoenix Burst was built with that reality in mind.

“We built Phoenix Burst for environments where accuracy, accountability, and trust cannot be treated as afterthoughts,” said Tela Mathias, CTO of PhoenixTeam and CEO of Phoenix Burst. “SOC 2 Type II reflects the discipline behind our platform and the seriousness we bring to helping clients adopt AI in workflows that carry real operational and regulatory consequences.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a widely recognized standard for controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. With support from Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body specializing in SOC 2 audits across industries, the assessment evaluated how effectively PhoenixTeam’s controls operated over time against the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria.

This achievement reflects PhoenixTeam’s broader commitment to building technology and AI solutions that are ready for real-world use in high-stakes environments. As organizations move beyond experimentation and toward operational adoption, PhoenixTeam remains focused on helping clients implement AI in ways that are practical, responsible, and built to hold up in production. SOC 2 Type II adds another layer of confidence for teams using Phoenix Burst to streamline execution, reduce friction, and modernize with greater trust.

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.

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