Blue Phoenix Awarded $215 Million VA Loan Guaranty DevSecOps Contract Supporting Veterans’ Benefits

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Phoenix Solutions, LLC (Blue Phoenix), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced it has been awarded a $215 million contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan Guaranty Service (LGY) to modernize and operate critical home loan technology systems that serve millions of Veterans and their families.

Formed under an SBA-approved mentor-protégé joint venture between PhoenixTeam (mentor) and Blue Bay Delivery Solutions (protégé), Blue Phoenix combines deep mortgage technology expertise with a mission-driven commitment to “serve those who serve.” This award underscores the strength of our partnership with VA and our shared commitment to innovation and modernization.

Under the new award, Blue Phoenix and its partners will: deliver secure, modern, API-first solutions built on AWS and Salesforce; enhance operational efficiency with automation and continuous DevSecOps practices; improve the Veteran home loan experience by streamlining processes for lenders, servicers, and program participants; and support adoption of AI-ready data infrastructure that positions VA for the future of digital transformation.

“This contract represents both a milestone and a mission,” said John Trodden, Managing Partner of Blue Phoenix and CEO of Blue Bay. “Today we take that commitment to the next level. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned business, our purpose is personal: delivering technology that ensures Veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned, with dignity, speed, and trust.”

Tanya Brennan, CEO of PhoenixTeam, added: “This award reflects the strength of our mentor-protégé partnership and the trust VA has placed in Blue Phoenix. From day one, our focus has been on serving Veterans and driving modernization that lasts. Together with our partners, we’re proud to help VA accelerate delivery, improve efficiency, and realize the full vision of a modern LGY platform.”

Blue Phoenix leads this effort by bringing together deep expertise in federal mortgage systems, Salesforce, AWS, cybersecurity, and human-centered design. The result is a contract award that will improve outcomes for Veterans, advance modernization across VA, and set a new benchmark for mortgage technology transformation.

About Blue Phoenix

Blue Phoenix Solutions, LLC (Blue Phoenix) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Arlington, VA. Formed under an approved mentor protégé joint venture between Phoenix Oversight Group, LLC (PhoenixTeam), mentor, and Blue Bay Delivery Solutions, LLC (Blue Bay), protégé, Blue Phoenix is on a mission to “serve those who serve” by bringing PMO, product and delivery excellence, and strategic advisory leadership for federal agencies. For more information visit, www.bluphx.com.

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.

About Blue Bay

Blue Bay Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded by retired Marine Corps officer John Trodden. The company bridges gaps between business leaders, benefits partners, and engineering teams to improve veteran benefits delivery. With a leadership approach rooted in military principles and a focus on program management, benefits delivery, and product discovery, Blue Bay helps federal agencies and partners drive measurable outcomes while creating opportunities for veterans transitioning to civilian careers. For more information, please visit www.bluebayvalue.com.

