Acclaim Reliability Solutions Adds Industry Veteran Eric Bradicich to Lead Business Development

Erick Bradicich

Acclaim Reliability Solutions today announced that Eric Bradicich has joined the company as Senior Business Development Executive.

Eric brings deep market expertise and a proven ability to execute at scale,” — John D. Elder III, CEO of Acclaim Reliability Solutions.

HOUSTON, TX, MEXICO, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaim Reliability Solutions today announced that Eric Bradicich has joined the company as Senior Business Development Executive, bringing extensive experience in distributed generation and microgrid development across the Texas market.Mr. Bradicich is a senior business development executive with a strong track record of originating, structuring, and closing complex energy transactions. He is known for building comprehensive programs that address the regulatory, commercial, and operational complexities of utility-scale distributed energy deployments.He previously served as the originating executive and primary relationship owner for the H-E-B distributed generation portfolio, the largest standby-generation account in Texas at the time—representing a $40 million, multi-site deployment. He led the full commercial development of the program from origination through execution.At Acclaim Reliability Solutions, Mr. Bradicich will lead complex customer engagements while helping scale the company’s business development efforts as it expands its deployment model.“Eric brings deep market expertise and a proven ability to execute at scale,” said John D. Elder III, CEO of Acclaim Reliability Solutions.Mr. Bradicich has extensive knowledge of ERCOT market structures, PUCT compliance, and demand response and ancillary service opportunities.About Acclaim Reliability Solutions:Acclaim Reliability Solutions provides distributed energy and microgrid solutions that help organizations improve resilience, manage energy costs, and maintain operational continuity. Serving commercial enterprises, municipalities, and critical infrastructure operators, the company develops scalable programs tailored to the unique demands of the Texas energy market. By combining technical expertise with a deep understanding ofERCOT market dynamics, Acclaim delivers solutions that support both reliability and long-term economic value.Media Contact:Alejandro Valentín Mata RuízDigital Marketing SpecialistAcclaim Reliability SolutionsAlejandro.mata@acclaim.energy

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