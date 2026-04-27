$100M for Clean Energy Upgrades in Public Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $100 million is now available to make clean energy upgrades in public schools across New York State through the Clean Green Schools Initiative, which provides funding to implement modern, energy efficient solutions from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 (P-12) educational buildings. Additionally, more than $41 million has been awarded to five Priority Districts across the state from previous rounds of this funding opportunity. Today’s announcements will remove cost barriers to installing the latest clean energy and building technologies, reduce energy use and improve air quality in schools, helping to create healthier, safer learning environments for students in New York State.

“Here in New York, we are unlocking historic investments through the Sustainable Future Program and Environmental Bond Act that will ensure every community can benefit from a clean, resilient future,” Governor Hochul said. “Together, this funding, combined with these awards, means more students in priority school districts across the state will benefit from modernized and healthier learning environments as we progress toward a cleaner future for the next generation.”

The Clean Green Schools Initiative, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), provides funding to projects that help schools reduce energy use and improve the energy efficiency of their buildings while minimizing exposure to extreme heat. Eligible project types include retrofits that reduce energy consumption, electrification readiness projects, and conversion of central heating and/or cooling plants to clean energy technologies, such as heat pumps.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The Clean Green Schools Initiative is delivering real results for New York’s public schools by helping them upgrade to energy efficient systems that reduce energy costs, improve indoor air quality and cut emissions. Building on the awarded projects, this latest $100 million investment will accelerate project development and ensure New York State is directing resources to students in districts that need them the most.”

New Funding

The Clean Green Schools Initiative is open to public school districts across New York State that are designated as Priority Districts, or if the public school buildings and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) buildings are located in a disadvantaged community, as defined by the New York Climate Justice Working Group. Incentive amounts start at $500,000 for qualifying projects and proposals are due on August 18, 2026 by 3 p.m.

NYSERDA will host a webinar through the registration link available here on May 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. to provide information on the program and application process. For Clean Green Schools Initiative updates, please join NYSERDA’s mailing list.

This new round of Clean Green Schools Initiative is funded through the Governor’s $1 billion Sustainable Future Program, which is the largest climate investment in New York’s history, and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Awarded School Districts

Additionally, NYSERDA has awarded more than $41 million to five Priority Districts as part of $100 million in Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act (Environmental Bond Act) funding announced by Governor Hochul in January 2024.

The awarded projects include:

More than $10 million for City School District of Albany (Albany County): The school district will install heat pumps to provide clean heating and cooling to three buildings, including upgraded ventilation and filtration systems for improved indoor air quality. The project also includes the installation of building envelope and lighting improvements across 15 buildings and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities into the curriculum. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 20 percent.

The school district will install heat pumps to provide clean heating and cooling to three buildings, including upgraded ventilation and filtration systems for improved indoor air quality. The project also includes the installation of building envelope and lighting improvements across 15 buildings and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities into the curriculum. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 20 percent. Nearly $1 million for Forestville Central School District (Chautauqua County): The school district will install heat pumps to provide clean heating and cooling and significantly reduce fossil fuel usage at two buildings. The project also includes energy saving improvements with the installation of high-performance windows. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 10 percent.

The school district will install heat pumps to provide clean heating and cooling and significantly reduce fossil fuel usage at two buildings. The project also includes energy saving improvements with the installation of high-performance windows. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 10 percent. More than $10 million for Newburgh Enlarged City School District (Orange County): The school district will install ground source heat pump systems at two buildings to fully electrify the HVAC systems and eliminate fossil fuel usage. The project also includes upgraded ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities into the curriculum. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 55 percent.

The school district will install ground source heat pump systems at two buildings to fully electrify the HVAC systems and eliminate fossil fuel usage. The project also includes upgraded ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities into the curriculum. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 55 percent. More than $10 million for North Syracuse Central School District (Onondaga County): The school district will install ground source heat pump systems and fully electrify the heating and cooling systems at two buildings. The project also includes upgraded ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities for their after-school programs. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 50 percent.

The school district will install ground source heat pump systems and fully electrify the heating and cooling systems at two buildings. The project also includes upgraded ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality and supports the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities for their after-school programs. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 50 percent. More than $10 million for the Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns (Westchester County): The school district will install heat pumps to provide clean heating and cooling and significantly reduce fossil fuel usage at two buildings. The project also includes electrification of hot water systems and kitchen equipment, lighting improvements, upgraded ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality, as well as supporting the district in incorporating clean energy educational activities into the curriculum. This project is expected to reduce energy use in the buildings by 50 percent.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, "With $41 million awarded today from the Bond Act and $100 million in new funding available now thanks to Governor Hochul's commitment through the historic Sustainable Future Program and the success of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the Clean Green Schools Initiative is helping public schools decarbonize their buildings to improve air quality for students and staff. Through Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is delivering healthier and more sustainable schools for our children and communities.”

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Across New York State, schools are making incredible strides toward sustainability by creating healthier spaces for students to learn and grow. The Clean Green Schools Initiative is vital to this work by helping districts invest in improvements that will benefit students for generations to come. I commend the governor and NYSERDA for making this funding available to schools to promote safer, cleaner, and more inspiring learning environments for all New York students.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “This investment is about more than energy efficiency, it's about our kids. Every student deserves to learn in a building that’s safe, healthy, and built for the future, not one held back by outdated systems. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Green Schools Initiative is helping districts do what they’ve needed to do for years, cut costs, improve air quality, and create real learning environments where students and teachers can thrive. This is what smart, forward-looking investment in our communities looks like,”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Investments in energy efficient building upgrades translate into real savings for school districts like Albany. New air filtration and heat pumps will ensure that our students are learning in a green and healthier environment, and illustrates how combatting climate change isn’t just good for the planet; it results in real cost-savings and cleaner, more sustainable local environments. New York State and my colleagues and I in the State Senate will continue to lead and make the investments necessary to secure a green, clean future for all of our communities, students, and residents.”

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “I am pleased that five additional school districts have been awarded important funding through the Clean Green Schools Initiative. This investment will help districts modernize their facilities with clean energy technologies that reduce energy use, lower emissions, and create healthier learning environments for students, teachers, and staff — without additional financial strain on local communities. Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto said, “This investment in healthier and greener learning environments across New York State is a smart decision that I wholeheartedly endorse.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Albany’s students deserve access to clean air and a healthy environment. I am thrilled to see Albany City Schools receive critical funding to install heat pumps and upgrade filtration and ventilation, improving indoor air quality and protecting our students’ health. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their commitment to providing these improvements through the Clean Green Schools Initiative.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Investing in clean, energy efficient upgrades in our schools is an investment in the health, safety, and future of our students and educators. Through the Clean Green Schools Initiative, we are helping districts modernize their facilities, improve indoor air quality, and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. These projects not only lower energy costs and emissions, but also create healthier learning environments for students. I am proud to support this funding, which removes barriers for our schools and moves us closer to a more sustainable future.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “This investment brings real improvements to our classrooms. More than $10 million for the Albany City School District will allow them to upgrade air quality, modernize facilities, and lower energy use while giving students hands-on exposure to clean energy. I appreciate Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for helping make healthier, more efficient schools a reality.”

NYSERDA also provides technical assistance to schools through the Flexible Technical Assistance (FlexTech) Program and the On-Site Energy Manager Program. Both of these programs can help schools identify and evaluate opportunities to reduce energy costs and incorporate clean energy into their capital planning.

NYSERDA first launched the Clean Green Schools Initiative in April 2022 in an effort to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in public schools. Since its inception, NYSERDA has awarded more than $82 million to 14 installation projects funded through the Environmental Bond Act, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and Clean Energy Fund. NYSERDA is in the process of negotiating contracts with additional school districts across the state and expects to announce awarded projects later this year.

The Clean Green Schools Initiative advances Governor Hochul’s commitment to efficiently decarbonize buildings, which are one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions in New York State. Through NYSERDA and utility programs, more than $5.6 billion has been invested to decarbonize buildings and support high-efficiency all-electric heating and cooling technologies.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors. The State is also working to disburse the historic $1 billion Sustainable Future Program, which will deliver targeted funding to lower emissions, reduce household energy costs, and spur green job growth.