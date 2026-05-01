Randall Bedwell Presents at BOOST Conference, Showcasing Scalable Model for National Junior Pickleball Programming

Pickleball Kids USA founder, Randall Bedwell, offers "best practices" to a group of PE teachers. Pickleball Kids USA delivers programming to more than 10,000 students across six states. Pickleball Kids USA is advancing junior pickleball in schools through national partnerships and shared best practices at the BOOST Conference.

Pickleball Kids USA introduces a scalable, standards-based model for expanding youth pickleball in schools nationwide

Presenting at BOOST reflects the national momentum behind our work. With Pickleball Kids USA now in five states, we’re expanding as a national provider equipping schools with a clear, scalable model.” — Randall Bedwell, CEO, Pickleball Kids USA

PALM BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall Bedwell , Executive Director of the Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) and Founder of Pickleball Kids USA, recently presented at the BOOST Conference in Palm Springs, CA—an annual four-day event that brings together more than 3,500 educators and youth-serving professionals for workshops, networking, and professional development focused on after-school and expanded learning programs.From the Classroom to the Court: Integrating Pickleball into PE and After-School ProgramsBedwell shared a practical, low-cost model for introducing pickleball in physical education and scaling into after-school and summer enrichment programs, as well as team-based competition.“Pickleball is highly accessible and straightforward to implement,” Bedwell said. “With the right framework, schools can launch and sustain meaningful programming with minimal barriers.”The session emphasized a clear progression model—introducing the sport in PE, expanding into after-school clubs, and building toward team-based competition and events. Bedwell outlined how schools can operate within existing facilities and staffing while still creating engaging, structured programs that retain students.He emphasized the importance of training and consistency, highlighting his role in shaping the field—including receiving a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health to author the nation’s first state physical education standards for pickleball, and delivering training through the Tennessee Department of Education’s Coordinated School Health program. He also pointed to his widely adopted framework, Junior Pickleball: A Guide for Teachers, Coaches, and Volunteers, now delivered as an online course that has reached more than 1,000 users nationwide.Bedwell highlighted national support available through Pickleball Kids USA, including an online library of courses, curriculum, and implementation tools designed for educators and youth organizations.Through its online course library, standardized program models, and partner support system, Pickleball Kids USA equips schools and organizations to deliver consistent, high-quality programming at scale.“Presenting at BOOST reflects the national momentum behind our work,” Bedwell added. “With Pickleball Kids USA now active in five states, we’re expanding as a national provider and equipping more schools with a clear, scalable model.” Attendees left with actionable strategies to launch programs, train staff and volunteers, and build sustainable school and community partnerships, with an emphasis on scalability, inclusivity, and long-term impact.About Pickleball Kids USAPickleball Kids USA is a national youth organization focused on expanding access to pickleball across the country. It develops and distributes standardized curriculum, training systems, and equipment to support scalable implementation in schools and community programs. PKUSA serves as the national framework for introducing the sport, building participation, and creating long-term pathways for youth engagement.About Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA)The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA) is a Tennessee-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing youth pickleball through school and community partnerships. Utilizing the Pickleball Kids USA equipment, curriculum, and training framework, TJPA implements and scales high-quality programming across physical education, after-school settings, and team-based competition throughout the state.For more information, visit

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