Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association Appoints Madilyn Akers to Lead Health & Safety Committee

Madilyn Akers and Randall Bedwell, Executive Director, Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association To reserve your license plate, visit www.TNPickleballLicensePlate.org Pickleball Kids USA

TJPA appoints Madilyn Akers to lead its Health & Safety Committee, advancing youth wellness, protective eyewear, and safe junior pickleball statewide.

My goal is to create a safe, structured, and supportive environment where children can participate in Pickleball Kids USA programming while learning lifelong health and safety habits.” — Madilyn Akers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessee Junior Pickleball Association (TJPA), the official Tennessee state-based organization of Pickleball Kids USA , is proud to announce the appointment of Madilyn Akers as Chair of its Health & Safety Committee.As the Tennessee affiliate of Pickleball Kids USA, TJPA leads statewide junior programming while supporting national youth development initiatives. This appointment reflects TJPA’s ongoing commitment to using pickleball as a vehicle to promote youth wellness, address health inequities, and create safe, structured environments where children can thrive physically, emotionally, and socially."We’re excited to welcome Madi to our growing team," said Randall Bedwell , TJPA Executive Director. "Her knowledge, experience, and passion for youth health will help us make our programs safer, more inclusive, and even more impactful for kids in Tennessee and, through Pickleball Kids USA, across the country."Akers brings a unique blend of athletic experience, academic training, and passion for community health to the role. Having played girls lacrosse during its early days as a club sport at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, she understands firsthand both the challenges and opportunities involved in growing emerging sports and expanding access for young athletes. Her background provides valuable insight into building programs that are inclusive, developmentally appropriate, and sustainable.She holds a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Science in Biomolecular Science from Lipscomb University, equipping her with a strong scientific foundation to lead evidence-based health and safety initiatives across TJPA programs.“I’m excited about the opportunity to help lead the Health & Safety Committee,” said Akers. “My goal is to create a safe, structured, and supportive environment where children can participate in Pickleball Kids USA programming while learning lifelong health and safety habits.”In her role, Akers will focus on implementing evidence-based safety protocols and developing wellness initiatives, with particular emphasis on protective eyewear, hydration, nutrition, injury prevention, and overall health. She will also lead TJPA’s protective eyewear initiative, addressing the rising number of eye injuries in pickleball by promoting education, prevention, and the normalization of protective equipment as a standard part of youth play.Through Akers’ leadership, TJPA and Pickleball Kids USA aim to strengthen and expand a culture of safety, health, and support that benefits individual participants, families, and communities across Tennessee and beyond. Her work will help ensure that as junior pickleball continues to grow, it does so with an intentional focus on youth well-being and equitable access to healthy opportunities for all children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.