Injured Hiker on Iron Mountain

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

April 27, 2026

Jackson, NH – On April 24, 2026, at 11:07 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a call from an injured hiker on the Iron Mountain Trail. The hiker was identified as Peter Frayley, 60, from Charlestown, Rhode Island. Fraley was accompanied by his wife, after they reached the summit of Iron Mountain, Fraley climbed up the fire tower to a platform and fell due to a loose board. His fall resulted in a fractured ankle. He was unable to walk so 911 was called for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game responded along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR). The rescuers arrived at Fraley’s location at 1:40 p.m. Fraley was assessed and stabilized and placed in a rescue litter. He was carried down the trail arriving at the trailhead parking area arriving at 3:45 p.m. Fraley was driven to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.