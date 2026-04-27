Educators Are Invited to July’s Watershed Ecology Institute Workshop

CONTACT:

Kayla Marshwood: (603) 271-0456

April 27, 2026

Concord, NH – Educators who want to introduce their students to hands-on activities that help develop an understanding, awareness, and sense of stewardship toward New Hampshire’s aquatic resources are invited to attend the Watershed Ecology Institute (WEI) this July. A core component of the NH Fish and Game Department’s Watershed Education Program, the WEI will facilitate professional development through the exploration of the wildlife, people, and habitats that depend on a diversity of watershed resources.

July’s WEI workshop is intended for formal and non-formal educators of children in grades K-12 and is designed with a special focus on watershed systems and aquatic wildlife. Participants will discover hands-on activities that focus on ecological knowledge, analysis using ArcGIS, sustaining fish and wildlife resources, and connecting your classroom to conservation fieldwork. All participants will receive a supporting Aquatic WILD curriculum book.

“Participating in the WEI enhanced my knowledge and skill in delivering ecology curriculum for watershed ecology and beyond,” said Erik Thatcher, Educator and Director of Outdoor Programs at the Holderness School. “Equally as important, it connected me to the right resources and professionals at New Hampshire Fish and Game, which brought the science in my class to life for my students.”

This year’s WEI will consist of a virtual session and an in-person program. The virtual module will be held on July 24 from 4:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. The three in-person sessions will be held July 28–30 at the Holderness School in Holderness, NH. Programming will run from 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. each day. Space is limited to 15 people. To learn more about how to register or for any questions about the WEI, contact Kayla Marshwood at 603-271-0456 or kayla.a.marshwood@wildlife.nh.gov. Registration closes July 1.

For more information about NH Fish and Game’s Watershed Education Program visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/watershed-education-program.

Aquatic WILD is part of Project WILD, an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.