ICON Announces Revised Financing Terms for Private Placement

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International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (TSX:ICON)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (“Iconic Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ICON) announces, further to its news release dated March 31, 2026 (the “Prior News Release”), that it has repriced its financing of units. The Company now intends to carry out a non-brokered private placement offering of 1,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one (1) transferable Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), each Warrant to be exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Financing. As disclosed in the Prior News Release, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing as follows: $5,000 towards exploration at Ginette; $6,300 towards Exchange filing fees; $50,000 towards accrued general and administrate expenses; and $38,700 towards exploration at the Company’s San Roque, Fontana, Ortiquita, and Lago Fontana projects.None of the securities referenced herein will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.On behalf of the Company,Shashank BhattPresident & CEO(236) 266-5174Contact Information:Email: info@iconicgold.comWebsite: www.iconicgold.com For further information regarding International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp., please refer to the Company’s filings available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or at Iconic Gold’s Website ( www.iconicgold.com ).ABOUT INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP.International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ICON) is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver assets. The Company is managed by an experienced team of mining and capital markets professionals committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined asset selection, responsible exploration, and transparent corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.iconicgold.com or contact the Company at info@iconicgold.com.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "believes", "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "estimates", "targets", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Financing and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the failure to obtain necessary regulatory, Exchange, and other approvals required to complete the transaction; the risk that the transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms or at all; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and the significant risks inherent in mineral exploration activities, including that exploration results may not be as anticipated; the possibility that exploration work does not confirm or expand upon historical data and results; fluctuations in gold and silver commodity prices; changes in applicable laws and regulations, including Argentine mining and foreign investment legislation; political, economic, and social risks in Argentina; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund planned exploration activities; competition from other exploration and mining companies; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; environmental risks and the potential for environmental liability; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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