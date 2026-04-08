Iconic Gold Issues News Release Amendment

International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (TSX:ICON)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (“Iconic Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ICON) hereby issues a correction to its news release dated March 31, 2026, in which the Company previously disclosed that immediately prior to the disposition of common shares (“Common Shares”) of BGX – Black Gold Exploration Corp. (“BGX”) completed on March 30, 2026, it held 6,180,000 Common Shares. The Company wishes to clarify that prior to the Disposition, it held 6,300,000 Common Shares.As previously disclosed, on March 30, 2026, the Company disposed of 120,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for total aggregate consideration of $12,000 (the “Disposition”). The Disposition was completed through the open market on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company also previously disclosed that following the Disposition, the Company held 6,060,000 Common Shares. The Company wishes to clarify that the correct number of common shares it held as a result of the Disposition was 6,180,000 Common Shares.As now clarified above, immediately prior to the Disposition, the Company held direct ownership of 6,300,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 36.43% of BGX’s 17,289,839 issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Disposition, the Company held 6,180,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 35.74% of BGX’s 17,289,839 issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.The remaining Common Shares are held for investment purposes. The Company may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of BGX or dispose of some or all of its remaining holdings, depending on market conditions and other factors. The Company will file an amended early warning report (the “Amended Early Warning Report”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, in connection with the Disposition. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under BGX’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and also may be obtained by contacting admin@bgxcorp.com. BGX's head office is located at Suite 2400 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.On behalf of the Company,Shashank BhattChief Executive Officer(236) 266-5174Contact Information:Email: info@iconicgold.comWebsite: www.iconicgold.com Head Office: 2400 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3For further information regarding International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp., please refer to the Company’s filings available on SEDAR+ ( http://www.sedarplus.ca ) or at ICON’s Website ( http://www.iconicgold.com ).Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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