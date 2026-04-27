Loop 101 pavement smoothing in Scottsdale starts April 29

PHOENIX – Work to improve the pavement surface along a 5-mile stretch of Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in north Scottsdale is scheduled to begin Wednesday night, April 29.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s diamond grinding of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard was already planned as a follow-up to the completed Loop 101 project that added one lane in each direction in the same area.

No full freeway closures will be scheduled. Instead, the pavement improvements will take place under weeknight and weekend lane restrictions. Here are the restrictions planned this week (April 27-May 4):

Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes overnight between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (April 29-30).

Southbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes between Princess Drive/Pima Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 4)

The $4 million project is scheduled for completion by late summer. For project information visit azdot.gov/Loop101PrincessToShea.

Diamond grinding has been used since 2020 to improve the concrete pavement surface along several stretches of Phoenix-area freeways. Crews use specialized machines with rotating drums and diamond-tipped blades to remove a thin layer of the concrete surface to smooth the pavement’s surface. The treatment also cuts small grooves in the concrete to help limit tire noise.

The project is paid for through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ regional freeway plan, which includes funds from Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. An extension of the regional sales tax for transportation improvements was approved by voters in 2024.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.