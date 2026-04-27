Overnight closures on SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge start May 11

SHINE – Travelers who use the State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge should prepare for a series of overnight closures in May.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Hood Canal Bridge to all travelers overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday night over a three-week period.

The first set of night closures will begin 10 p.m. Monday, May 11 and continue each night through Thursday, May 14. The closures will continue the same Monday through Thursday night schedule for the following two weeks.

SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge closures begin each night 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day

Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14.

Monday, May 18, through Thursday, May 21.

Monday, May 25, through Thursday, May 28.

Each night of work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled. Before heading out the door, people are encouraged to visit the WSDOT Hood Canal Bridge web page and the WSDOT app.

Due to the nature of the work, the bridge will not open for any traffic, including emergency response.

The seven-hour night closures allow construction crews to replace a key element of the bridge. During the work crews will replace shock absorbers on the bridge. The shock absorbers are an essential feature of the bridge that help keep both halves of the span connected. The preservation work will help keep the bridge in good working order.

The Hood Canal Bridge sits in a salty, corrosive environment and needs continual maintenance and construction. Crews working for WSDOT are refurbishing critical elements at the center of the bridge. This project is necessary to ensure the bridge can continue to operate, serving both vehicle and marine traffic.

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