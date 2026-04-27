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Current USDA natural disaster designation areas in Louisiana

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April 27, 2026

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Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Triggering Disaster: High winds APLN N1918

Incident date: July 29, 2025

Application deadline: November 2, 2026

Eligible Parishes: St. Tammany and Washington

Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6160)

Incident date: Began November 1, 2025

Application deadline: December 7, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Claiborne, East Carroll, Morehouse, Union, Webster, and West Carroll

Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6168)

Incident date: Began December 30, 2025

Application deadline: December 10, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn

Other Drought disaster declaration parishes:

St. Helena, Tangipahoa (Note: these are not part of either above mentioned droughts and application deadline is December 7, 2026)

Triggering Disaster: Excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1919

Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026

Application deadline: October 9, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Tangipahoa and Washington

Triggering Disaster: Tornado, excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1920

Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026

Application deadline: October 9, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Washington

Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm Presidential Declaration M4900 Amendment 1

Incident date: January 23, 2026, through January 27, 2026

Application deadline: November 4, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn

Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm N1932-AR

Incident date: January 23, 2026, through February 6, 2026

Application deadline: November 16, 2026

Eligible Parishes: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Morehouse, Union, and Webster

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Current USDA natural disaster designation areas in Louisiana

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