Current USDA natural disaster designation areas in Louisiana
News
April 27, 2026
News article
Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Triggering Disaster: High winds APLN N1918
Incident date: July 29, 2025
Application deadline: November 2, 2026
Eligible Parishes: St. Tammany and Washington
Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6160)
Incident date: Began November 1, 2025
Application deadline: December 7, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Claiborne, East Carroll, Morehouse, Union, Webster, and West Carroll
Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6168)
Incident date: Began December 30, 2025
Application deadline: December 10, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn
Other Drought disaster declaration parishes:
St. Helena, Tangipahoa (Note: these are not part of either above mentioned droughts and application deadline is December 7, 2026)
Triggering Disaster: Excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1919
Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026
Application deadline: October 9, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Tangipahoa and Washington
Triggering Disaster: Tornado, excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1920
Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026
Application deadline: October 9, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Washington
Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm Presidential Declaration M4900 Amendment 1
Incident date: January 23, 2026, through January 27, 2026
Application deadline: November 4, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn
Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm N1932-AR
Incident date: January 23, 2026, through February 6, 2026
Application deadline: November 16, 2026
Eligible Parishes: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Morehouse, Union, and Webster
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