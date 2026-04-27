Current USDA natural disaster designation areas in Louisiana

News April 27, 2026 News article Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. Triggering Disaster: High winds APLN N1918 Incident date: July 29, 2025 Application deadline: November 2, 2026 Eligible Parishes: St. Tammany and Washington Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6160) Incident date: Began November 1, 2025 Application deadline: December 7, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Claiborne, East Carroll, Morehouse, Union, Webster, and West Carroll Triggering Disaster: Drought (S6168) Incident date: Began December 30, 2025 Application deadline: December 10, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn Other Drought disaster declaration parishes: St. Helena, Tangipahoa (Note: these are not part of either above mentioned droughts and application deadline is December 7, 2026) Triggering Disaster: Excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1919 Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026 Application deadline: October 9, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Tangipahoa and Washington Triggering Disaster: Tornado, excessive rain, high winds, and lightning APLIN N1920 Incident date: January 9, 2026, through-January 10, 2026 Application deadline: October 9, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Washington Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm Presidential Declaration M4900 Amendment 1 Incident date: January 23, 2026, through January 27, 2026 Application deadline: November 4, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn Triggering Disaster: Severe winter storm N1932-AR Incident date: January 23, 2026, through February 6, 2026 Application deadline: November 16, 2026 Eligible Parishes: Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Morehouse, Union, and Webster

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.