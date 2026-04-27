Insurance Pressure Driving Uptake of Kitchen Fire Suppression Systems

UK insurers increasingly require kitchen fire suppression systems, pushing businesses beyond legal compliance to protect cover and reduce fire-related risk.

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses operating commercial kitchens across the UK are facing increasing pressure from insurers to install fixed cooker hood and extract fire suppression systems, despite no explicit legal requirement to do so.

Under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, businesses must carry out fire risk assessments and implement appropriate safety measures. However, the law does not specifically mandate kitchen suppression systems.

Despite this, insurers are rapidly tightening requirements.

Fire statistics highlight the risk:

Around 889 fires occur annually in UK food and drink premises

Cooking equipment is involved in nearly half of all building fires

Deep fat fryers account for around 1 in 5 restaurant fires

Up to 80% of businesses affected by a major fire never reopen

As a result, many insurers now require automatic suppression systems, often based on solutions such as ANSUL kitchen fire suppression system, as a condition of cover.

WFP Fire & Security is warning businesses not to confuse legal compliance with insurance compliance.

Paul Field, Director of WFP Fire & Security, said:

“Many business owners believe that meeting fire safety law is enough—but insurers are now setting a higher standard. We are seeing more policies that effectively require kitchen suppression systems to be installed.

If a fire occurs and those expectations haven’t been met, there’s a real risk a claim could be reduced or even declined. What was once considered best practice is quickly becoming essential.

Our advice is simple: review your insurance conditions and don’t assume you’re covered, because in many cases, you may not be without the right protection in place.”

With commercial kitchen fires remaining a daily risk in the UK, suppression systems are rapidly moving from optional investment to business critical protection.

About WFP Fire & Security

WFP Fire & Security is a UK-based provider of fire, security, and electrical safety solutions, supporting businesses across a wide range of sectors. With over 20 years of experience, the company delivers system design, installation, and maintenance services tailored to each client’s needs. Known for its honest advice and customer-first approach, WFP Fire & Security focuses on helping organisations stay safe, compliant, and fully informed about their fire and security responsibilities.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

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