Small, Family-Run Western Kentucky Team Powers Through 30 Septic System Installations in Just 90 Days

The family-run company completed 30 installations in 90 days, highlighting Western Kentucky’s growing need for effective wastewater solutions.

HICKORY, KY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wurth Brothers Septic Services, a family-run, veteran-owned company providing septic tank pumping in Western Kentucky, has announced the milestone of completing 30 septic system installations in just 90 days, underscoring their dedication to meeting the region’s growing demand for dependable wastewater solutions.

More than simply a busy season, this achievement reflects the increasing need for licensed, insured septic professionals who work with homeowners, farms, builders, and rural property owners to access the region. With their understanding of local soil conditions, permitting requirements, and the realities of rural infrastructure, they were able to install septic systems that met a wide variety of different wastewater needs.

Wurth Brothers provides complete septic system installation services, including site evaluation, system design, permitting, installation, inspection coordination, and startup, taking care of customers from start to finish. Their process is designed to help customers avoid confusion and delays, exploring their options while making sure that systems are appropriately sized for the property, compliant with both local regulations and customer needs, and built for long-term performance.

Alongside their new septic system installations, Wurth Brothers also provides a range of septic system care services to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency for longer. This includes septic tank pumping, septic inspections, septic repairs, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, and 24/7 emergency septic response. These services are available to communities all across Western Kentucky, including Ballard County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, McCracken County, and more.

The recent run of 30 installations in 90 days attests to the speed of the team’s work, with most residential installations taking a matter of days once permits are approved. While timelines can depend on site conditions, regulations, permitting, and weather, they aim to complete the work as promptly as possible while still ensuring that the installed septic systems are fully operational and reliable. They’re able to help customers whether they’re looking for wastewater solutions for new homes, replacing failed systems, or upgrading their outdated septic infrastructure.

Wurth Brothers emphasizes transparent pricing, free quotes, and practical guidance, helping customers make the decisions that best fit not just the needs of their home, but their own financial circumstances. As Western Kentucky continues to see residential growth, the company is positioning itself as the region’s trusted local partner for septic installation projects, as well as ongoing maintenance and emergency needs.

For more information about Wurth Brothers Plumbing, use the contact details below:



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