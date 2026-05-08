The honour, given out at the Prestige Awards, recognises the firm’s strategic, results-driven support for regional businesses.

CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balloon Marketing has been named Digital Marketing Agency of the Year – Cheshire at the Prestige Awards, recognising the company’s impact in supporting businesses across the region with strategic, results-driven marketing support.

The Prestige Awards celebrate small and medium-sized businesses that consistently deliver outstanding products, services, and customer experience within their sector. Winners are selected based on a combination of service excellence, client feedback, consistency, innovation, and overall reputation within their industry.

Founder Beth Beggs launched Balloon Marketing with a clear vision: to provide businesses with commercially focused marketing support that combines strategy, creativity, and practical delivery — without the corporate agency feel.

Since launching, Balloon Marketing has supported clients across multiple sectors, including technology, professional services, ecommerce, construction, and motorsport, helping businesses strengthen their brand visibility, generate leads, and build sustainable growth strategies.

Feedback from the judges highlighted Balloon Marketing’s:

“Personal touch, consistency of client reviews, and community feel.”

Speaking about the award, Beth said:

“This recognition means a huge amount because it reflects exactly what I’ve always wanted Balloon Marketing to stand for — genuine support, honest advice, and caring deeply about the businesses I work with."

Alongside consultancy and strategic marketing support, Balloon Marketing has recently expanded its offering with the launch of Balloon Boost - a lead generation and outreach platform designed to help businesses generate more opportunities through LinkedIn and email outreach.

Beth added:

“I’m incredibly grateful to all of my clients, collaborators, networking groups, and supporters who have been part of the journey so far. There’s still plenty more to come.”

For more information about Balloon Marketing, use the contact details below:

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